Boston Hemp; Largest Wholesaler of Hemp Derived Delta-9 and HHC Edibles

BOSTON, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the hemp industry maintains growth, companies like Boston Hemp Inc continue to expand their product line. With over 15,000 stores carrying their products nationwide, Boston Hemp continues to add wholesale options on a weekly basis.

Boston Hemp Inc wholesale distribution of federally legal Delta-9 THC edibles and HHC edibles. (PRNewswire)

Outside of flower, edibles are the highest grossing products in the hemp industry, and Boston Hemp has no shortage of creative options. With hemp derived Delta-9 edibles legally (<0.3% by dry weight) arriving on the scene, Boston Hemp's wholesale and distribution sales have soared throughout the United States. They offer hemp derived Delta-9 gummies on their website and can legally ship by federal guidelines to ALL 50 states. This is a major competitive advantage over the traditional and very limited marijuana industry. Offering this relief to customers around the country is protected legally by the 2018 Farm Bill Act signed into law by President Donald J. Trump.

Alongside hemp derived Delta-9 edibles, Boston Hemp offers HHC, THC-O, Delta-8, and CBD edibles as well. "As of right now, hemp derived Delta-9 and HHC are our top sellers in our nationwide distribution network" says Kevin Coyle, head of sales and operations. "Every day I'm answering hundreds of wholesale inquiries and getting orders boxed up and shipped out on an hourly basis".

Boston Hemp has the largest selection of edibles in the industry with nearly 30 options of gummies, chocolates, and cereal bars available on the company's website and in variety of stores throughout the country. Kevin Coyle can also be reached via email for any wholesale inquiries. Check out all of Boston Hemp's products at https://bostonhempinc.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Boston Hemp Inc.