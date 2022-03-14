Spot Announces Expansion to New Indianapolis Office Space at Capital Center to Support Continued Rapid Growth

INDIANAPOLIS, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spot Freight Inc. (Spot), one of the fastest-growing logistics companies in North America, announced today the expansion of its Indianapolis presence with an additional downtown office. The expansion will accommodate Spot's continued growth and plans to hire more than 200 employees in Indianapolis by 2023. The company will occupy the 11th and 12th floors of the newly-renovated Capital Center located at 251 North Illinois Street and leverage the space to provide capacity for its operations and technology functions across the entity.

Construction of the approximately 42,500 square feet is progressing rapidly and is expected to be completed in Q4 of 2022. Spot worked with Mike Semler of Cushman & Wakefield to do a comprehensive assessment of its workplace needs which included determining its staff work experience and their future desires. In addition to expansive views of the downtown landscape, the space will provide a state-of-the-art training center, ergonomic design throughout to further enhance employee productivity and satisfaction, and room for over 280 people. Spot is also working closely alongside the Zeller team and longtime partners, Axis Architecture + Interiors and Business Furniture, to create a truly unique workspace.

"The teams we have worked with have been more than helpful in making this expansion a reality," said Kreg Hunter, Director of Operations at Spot. "Not only has Zeller invested in common space amenities that are more than attractive to our employees, but we are also working with their team to bring the space to life. It will lend itself to new operational efficiencies and help facilitate internal and external collaboration and communication. Additionally, having Zeller team onsite is a large benefit should any issues arise."

Zeller has invested over $8 million to transform Capital Center and create a vibrant, connected workplace community with an unmatched set of amenities. Partnering with Chicago-based architecture and design firm, Stantec, the work upgraded the 250-foot glass atrium connector between the towers into a collaborative social hub with gathering areas, a new bar concept, and an outdoor patio with seating and a fireplace. In addition, an all-new amenity floor brings a new conference center, social hub, and fitness facility for tenants' use.

"We are thrilled to welcome Spot to Capital Center as it expands its Indianapolis operation. When undertaking the redevelopment of Capital Center, it was our goal to design and activate amenities that create a unique community to help companies like Spot recruit and retain the best talent," said Nick Trimpe, Vice President of Leasing for Zeller.

Capital Center's transformation has repositioned the building to a Class A+ trophy tower and was recently awarded The Outstanding Building of the Year (TOBY) for excellence for renovated buildings by BOMA Indiana. In 2020, the design and renovations won the NAIOP People's Choice of the Year.

Capital Center is conveniently located near Spot's current headquarters at 141 South Meridian Street, which will undergo additional modifications to its 36,000 square feet and house the sales and service divisions of the company. Spot currently employs over 400 people in the U.S., with additional office locations in Charlotte and Tempe, and has further plans for expansion into Tampa. The company plans to continue hiring for sales and tech roles over the next several years and has been featured on Selling Power's "50 Best Companies to Sell For" list for three consecutive years.

"I am more than proud of our team and the tremendous growth we've experienced over the last several years because of their hard work," said Andrew Elsener, Co-Founder of Spot. "Our people are at the core of everything we do, and we are committed to backing them with the support they need to grow while providing a best-in-class experience. As an organization we believe there is great energy in being together, in a vibrant city among many other mission-driven companies, and this new space in conjunction with our current footprint, will foster true collaboration."

