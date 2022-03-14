InventHelp Inventor Develops Firearm Accessory to Increase Accuracy (SGM-112)

PITTSBURGH, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Consistency is key in improving marksmanship," said an inventor, from Westport, Ind. "I thought there could be a simple firearm accessory to help, so I invented the PERFECT TRIGGER PULL. My design would provide consistent placement of the trigger finger for each firing."

The patent-granted invention ensures that the trigger finger is in the same position on a firearm's trigger. In doing so, it increases consistency and accuracy. It also can be adapted for both right and left hand use on most handguns, rifles, shotguns, muzzle loaders, cross bow, paintball guns and laser tag guns, video game and virtual reality guns, in almost anything with a trigger guard and trigger, and it would not affect the overall weight and balance of the weapon. The invention features a simple and small design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for the owners of firearms.

