InventHelp Inventor Develops Brake System for Wheelbarrows (PDK-137)

PITTSBURGH, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "After handling many wheelbarrow loads of different materials over the years and being dragged down hills and losing control, I thought there could be a better way, so I invented the WHEELBARROW BRAKE SYSTEM. My design helps reduce lower back strain and the risk of slips, falls and other injuries when traveling down hills, slopes or grades of various terrain. With the WHEELBARROW BRAKE SYSTEM you are In Total Control!"

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to slow, stop and/or park a loaded wheelbarrow/cart when traveling down hills or slopes. In doing so, it increases control and it reduces strain. It also can be adapted for use on most wheelbarrows and garden carts. The invention features a lightweight design that is simple and easy to install with limited tools so it is ideal for households, contractors, gardeners, farmers and individuals of all ages who utilize wheelbarrows, garden carts, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

