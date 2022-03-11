NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF A NEW BANK ON CERTIFIED CHECKING ACCOUNT AND THE AVAILABILITY OF A SPANISH LANGUAGE VERSION OF ITS WEBSITES

HICKSVILLE, N.Y., March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) (the "Company" or "NYCB") announced today that its My Community SimplyOne Checking account was certified by the Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund (the "CFE Fund") as meeting the Bank On National Account Standards for 2021 – 2022. Bank On-certified accounts promote financial inclusion for the underbanked and unbanked consumers through standard account features that are low-cost, yet have robust transaction capabilities.

Key features of NYCB's My Community SimplyOne Checking include a low monthly $5 fee, low minimum opening deposit requirements, no overdraft or non-sufficient fund fees, access to both online banking and mobile banking with mobile deposit, the ability to send and receive money with Zelle®, and the option of either paper or e-statements. My Community SimplyOne Checking is available at every one of our 237 branches across our five-state footprint in New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona.

Separately, the Company also announced the availability of a Spanish language version of its New York Community Bank website (www.myNYCB.com) and its direct bank website (www.MyBankingDirect.com). The new sites meet the rising need of our Latino customer base and were created by TransPerfect, using its GlobalLink OneLink solution, which simplifies the process of building, launching, and maintaining multi-lingual websites.

The Spanish language option is also available via NYCB Online, our consumer online banking service. NYCB Online makes it simple, convenient, and easy for customers to conduct banking activities and manage their finances virtually anywhere at any time.

"As one of the largest banks in the country, it is important for us that all consumers have access to financial products and services," stated Thomas R. Cangemi, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Cangemi added that, "the initiatives we are announcing today promote financial inclusion and contribute towards our goal of ensuring that consumers are able to monitor and improve their finances in a safe and affordable manner."

About New York Community Bancorp, Inc.

Based in Hicksville, NY, New York Community Bancorp, Inc. is a leading producer of multi-family loans on non-luxury, rent-regulated apartment buildings in New York City, and the parent of New York Community Bank. At December 31, 2021, the Company reported assets of $59.5 billion, loans of $45.7 billion, deposits of $35.1 billion, and stockholders' equity of $7.0 billion.

Reflecting our growth through a series of acquisitions, the Company operates 237 branches through eight local divisions, each with a history of service and strength: Queens County Savings Bank, Roslyn Savings Bank, Richmond County Savings Bank, Roosevelt Savings Bank, and Atlantic Bank in New York; Garden State Community Bank in New Jersey; Ohio Savings Bank in Ohio; and AmTrust Bank in Florida and Arizona.

