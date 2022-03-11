Justpoint Announces $6.9 Million in Seed Extension Funding The artificial intelligence-powered attorney marketplace includes over 1000 law firms, operates in 33 states, and has a database of over 300,000 historical claims

BOULDER, Colo., March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Justpoint , the artificial intelligence-powered platform improving the legal system by creating efficiencies for both prospective plaintiffs and attorneys, today announced $6.9 million raised in a seed extension funding round. After initially raising $1 million in 2020, the company extended the seed round, raising an additional $6.9 million, bringing the total amount raised to $7.9 million. Divergent Capital and Charge Ventures co-led the round with additional investment from Crossbeam Venture Partners, Honeystone Ventures, Interplay.vc, Weekend Fund, Vijay Krishnan (Co-founder of Turing), Jackson Moses (Co-founder of Mainstreet), and Ali Moiz (Founder of Stonks).

Serving both prospective plaintiffs and attorneys, Justpoint uses predictive analytics rather than billboards to bring transparency, simplicity, and credibility to the legal process of the personal injury space. For those searching for litigation attorneys, Justpoint allows prospective plaintiffs to select attorneys based on data-driven predicted outcomes. For attorneys, Justpoint takes on back-office tasks while improving litigation discovery so they can quickly understand a claim's merit and obtain the best results.

"A credible, fair, and efficient litigation system is a cornerstone of a just society. All who have experienced the cost of injustices, including my family, understand the ripple effects a broken legal process can have on individuals, families, and communities at large," said Victor Bornstein, Founder and CEO of Justpoint. "We are so thankful to our partners and investors for empowering us to continue reimagining the litigation system."

"We love backing companies that are reimagining massive, inefficient markets with software," said Ryan Hoover, Founder at Weekend Fund. "Justpoint isn't only building a large business in this $100B+ industry, more importantly, they are creating a more accessible and fair litigation system for consumers."

The company will use the funding to further grow its offerings, expanding the attorney matching platform for victims of sexual assault and human rights violations, and accelerating the development of an AI-based platform helping attorneys better understand claims' merits.

"We are thrilled to partner with Victor, Oleksandr and the entire Justpoint team to reinvent and democratize the market for legal services, a historically broken, archaic space," said Katie Shea, Co-Founder and General Partner of Divergent Capital. "Everyday, millions of people are experiencing a crisis, accident or injury that involves our country's legal system. For these people, Justpoint's advanced machine learning and natural language processing technology provides a smarter, data-driven match to the best lawyer for their specific case - leading to more fair and just outcomes. Justpoint is well-positioned to drive efficiencies in this massive industry and we are thrilled to be supporting them on the journey."

The Justpoint team is composed of attorneys, doctors, engineers, and technologists dedicated to improving the personal injury legal system. Before founding Justpoint, Victor Bornstein, CEO, created technologies to improve hospital systems while serving at two of the nation's top medical schools, Mount Sinai's Icahn School of Medicine and the Texas Medical Center.

Justpoint is the artificial intelligence-powered platform improving the legal system by creating efficiencies for both prospective plaintiffs and attorneys. Using predictive analytics rather than billboards, Justpoint brings transparency, simplicity, and credibility to the process of finding litigators in the personal injury space. For attorneys, Justpoint takes on back-office tasks while creating efficiencies in the discovery process so they can quickly understand a claim's merit and obtain the best results. With over 1000 law firms, more than 300,000 historical claims, and operations in 33 states, Justpoint's team of attorneys, engineers, and doctors are dedicated to increasing access to justice. For more information visit https://justpoint.com.

