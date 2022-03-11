Elea Digital and Vertiv announce strategic alliance to deliver edge data center services in Brazil

SÃO PAULO, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elea Digital and Vertiv announce partnership to deliver edge data center services in Brazil. Vertiv, a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, will provide operation and maintenance services for Elea Digital data centers in key metro areas, including Porto Alegre, Curitiba, and Brasilia.

Vertiv's local technicians will provide support for this first of its kind edge services contract in Brazil. Through the partnership with Elea Digital, Vertiv will gain a larger and wider market to support the Brazilian data center industry growth. The partnership between Elea Digital and Vertiv aims at maintaining market growth rates across a continent-wide geographical footprint.

Elea Digital's aim is to accelerate the standardization of its multi-location data center platform and, at the same time, to assure to its colocation clients secure services aligned with global best practices. The partnership with Vertiv brings accountability, automated and real time management of key infrastructure. A set of software applications will ensure energy efficiency and cost control to Elea Digital's six data centers.

According to recent studies of the Uptime Institute, the major bottleneck in the Brazilian data center industry is the lack of experienced manpower, especially when moving away from the central region of São Paulo. By joining forces, Elea Digital and Vertiv will be able to provide knowledge and best practices to less developed but highly demanding metro-areas markets such as Brasilia (where Elea Digital SIG data center is the only Tier III facility), Porto Alegre and Curitiba. The two companies together will be able to bring data center expertise to these edge markets at a faster speed.

"We are excited to start working with Elea Digital on services offerings for edge data centers in Brazil. Our goal is to bring Vertiv and Elea Digital experience to less developed metro-markets, but with high demand," said Rafael Garrido, vice president of Vertiv Latin America.

"The strategic alliance with Vertiv shows our commitment and enthusiasm with client service as we continue to do our best to ensure that our critical infrastructure is maintained equally secure, miles away from the central cloud region of São Paulo," concludes Alessandro Lombardi, Chairman of Elea Digital.

About Elea Digital



Founded by Piemonte Holding in 2019, Elea Digital is a data center infrastructure platform in Latin American with a differentiated wide geographical spread and interconnection focus across Brazil.

Elea Digital's six data centers are at the edge of the central cloud regions in key Brazilian metro-areas: São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Porto Alegre, Curitiba and Brasília.

Currently Elea Digital's core revenues are derived from colocation and cross-connectivity infrastructure services provided to a wide range of customers, mainly concentrated in the information technology, telecom, banking, media, and public sectors.

In December 2021, Elea Digital increased its share capital to allow Goldman Sachs Asset Management to co-invest in the platform turbinated growth.

About Vertiv

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to ensure its customers' vital applications run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. Vertiv solves the most important challenges facing today's data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, USA, Vertiv employs approximately 21,000 people and does business in more than 130 countries. For more information, and for the latest news and content from Vertiv, visit Vertiv.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Elea Digital