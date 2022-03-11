Dodge Scores Kelley Blue Book Image Award Honors for Fourth Consecutive Year

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

The Dodge brand’s performance-inspired, high-impact heritage design cues are once again garnering accolades, this time with Kelley Blue Book naming Dodge a Best Car Styling Brand in its 2022 Brand Image Awards — the fourth consecutive honor for the Dodge brand. (PRNewswire)

Dodge earns a Best Car Styling Brand award for fourth consecutive year

Kelley Blue Book 2022 Brand Image Awards categories are calculated among luxury, non-luxury and truck shoppers

Dodge Challenger closed 2021 as the No. 1 muscle car in the U.S., giving the brand its first ever crown in the segment

The Dodge brand's performance-inspired, high-impact heritage design cues are once again garnering accolades, this time with Kelley Blue Book naming Dodge a Best Car Styling Brand in its 2022 Brand Image Awards — the fourth consecutive honor for the Dodge brand.

Kelley Blue Book 2022 Brand Image Awards are calculated among luxury, non-luxury and truck shoppers and are based on annual new-car buyer perception data.

"Kelley Blue Book Brand Image Award winners lead the pack when it comes to capturing new-car shoppers' attention," said Vanessa Ton, senior industry intelligence manager for Kelley Blue Book. "As more automotive brands and new models arrive on the scene each year, the increasingly crowded marketplace provides fresh challenges for product designers and planners and marketers alike. The battle for market share starts with perception and consideration among shoppers, so these winners epitomize which brands are most successful in making a positive impact on their target audience for 2022."

Dodge has no problem in the capturing attention department, with styling that expresses the legendary Dodge performance attitude straight from the factory. The brand's pure performance image helped drive Dodge Challenger to the No. 1 spot in muscle car total sales in the U.S. in 2021, giving the brand its first ever crown in the segment.

Dodge continues to deliver recognizable, high-impact performance models and appearance packages. New 2022 Dodge Challenger and Charger SRT Jailbreak models unleash full access to the entire palette of Dodge personalization options and empower customers to create their own customized performance vehicle, while HEMI® Orange and SRT Black appearance packages for select Challenger and Charger models provide additional customization options.

The brand is also keeping the pedal down on its two-year Dodge Never Lift campaign, which provides a road map to its performance future. To view the 24 Months of Muscle calendar, visit Dodgegarage.com/never-lift.

The 2022 Brand Image Awards are based on consumer automotive perception data from Kelley Blue Book's Brand Watch study. Kelley Blue Book's Brand Watch is an online brand and model perception tracking study, which taps into more than 12,000 in-market new-vehicle shoppers annually on KBB.com. The highly comprehensive study offers insight into how shoppers perceive important factors driving their purchase decisions and captures brand/model familiarity among new-car shoppers. For more information about the 2022 Kelley Blue Book Brand Image Awards, visit https://www.kbb.com/awards/brand-image-awards/.

Dodge//SRT

For more than 100 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Their influence continues today as Dodge shifts into high gear with muscle cars and SUVs that deliver unrivaled performance in each of the segments where they compete.

Dodge drives forward as a pure performance brand, offering SRT versions of every model across the lineup. For the 2022 model year, Dodge delivers the drag-strip dominating 807-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock, the 797-horsepower Dodge Charger SRT Redeye, the most powerful and fastest mass-produced sedan in the world, and the Dodge Durango SRT 392, America's fastest, most powerful and most capable three-row SUV. Combined, these three muscle cars make Dodge the industry's most powerful brand, offering more horsepower than any other American brand across its entire lineup.

In 2020, Dodge was named the "#1 Brand in Initial Quality," making it the first domestic brand ever to rank No. 1 in the J.D. Power Initial Quality Study (IQS). In 2021, the Dodge brand ranked No. 1 in the J.D. Power APEAL Study (mass market), making it the only domestic brand ever to do so two years in a row.

Dodge is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis.

