BOX Pure Air Completes Delivery of Over 1,000 Air Purification Units to 15 Schools Throughout Lenior County North Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C., March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BOX Pure Air delivered 1,008 AIRBOX™ (Airbox) Air Purifier units to 15 different schools in Lenior County. The delivery of these units completes the final phase of the purchase order received in January 2022. Through the completion of this order, the BOX Pure Air team believes this will open many more opportunities and the districts and schools close to closing will finalize their purchases soon.

The final unit tally is comprised of a combination of AirBox Apex 2.0, AirBox Peak, and AirBox Mesa units intended to be placed throughout all areas of each school. Apex 2.0 units will be placed in large areas such as gymnasiums and cafeterias, while Peak and Mesa units will be placed in small to mid-size areas such as classrooms, offices, etc.

Lenior County should be commended for its forward-thinking and commitment to cultivating a healthier school environment for years to come. The ESSER funds used for this purchase are intended to help schools create a safer, healthier environment for their students and staff. Lenior County using the available federal funds to solve air quality issues shows their intention and execution of creating healthier indoor air quality for the long term. The district represents one of the first school systems in North Carolina to invest in improving air quality in every area of their schools and facilities.

"The delivery and installation of these units is a victory for everyone involved, but ultimately the students and teachers who will benefit from better indoor air quality," says Ryan Cowell, BOX Pure Air CEO. "As we enter March, asthma and allergy season is already beginning. The goal is to keep students and teachers healthy and in the classroom during the most crucial part of the school year. The benefits of implementing an indoor air quality solution are vast. Ranging from reducing absenteeism to new studies coming out pertaining to improving cognitive function1. We at Box Pure Air are pleased the district trusted us to provide the premium commercial designed Certified HEPA units we use by AIRBOX™".

Improving indoor air quality in schools is scientifically proven to directly boost attendance rates amongst both students and teachers. Cleaner air also improves test scores, not only by keeping students in class but also by improving cognitive function and allowing students to think more clearly.

"The benefit of improving air quality and increasing air ventilation to combat airborne diseases in schools is known, but beyond that, there are issues students have been struggling with forever such as allergies, asthma and more that we can resolve with better indoor air quality," Cowell continued.

The completion of this installation makes Lenior County Public Schools the most recent North Carolina school district BOX Pure Air has partnered with, but certainly not the last. Since all products are built and manufactured by AIRBOX™ Air Purifier in Statesville, NC, supply chain issues are almost nonexistent and turnaround times are significantly faster than other industry alternatives.

As people continue to take a closer look at the air quality found in schools, BOX Pure Air believes schools will continue to realize the long-term benefits of acting now to improve their indoor air quality.

