The Adecco Group Signs Statement of Support for the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve

The Adecco Group Signs Statement of Support for the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During an official signing ceremony on March 9, the Adecco Group signed the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve's (ESGR) Statement of Support, a formal commitment to support the Guard and Reserve in their careers during and after their service.

"At the Adecco Group, we have a strong purpose to make the future work for everyone, including those in the Guard and Reserve," said Corinne Ripoche, CEO of the Adecco Group, Americas. "I believe it is our responsibility as employers to provide a culture of inclusion for service members and their families, and we are incredibly proud to sign this Statement of Support to the ESGR."

The ESGR is a Department of Defense program that develops and promotes supportive work environments for service members in the National Guard and Reserve through outreach, recognition, and educational opportunities that increase awareness of applicable laws. Through the Statement of Support Program, ESGR aims to increase employer support by encouraging employers to act as advocates for employee participation in the military. Employers signing a statement of support pledge that:

We fully recognize, honor, and comply with the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act.

We will provide our managers and supervisors with the tools they need to effectively manage employees who serve in the Guard and Reserve.

We appreciate the values, leadership, and unique skills Service members bring to the workforce and will encourage opportunities to hire Guardsmen, Reservists, and Veterans.

We will continually recognize and support our country's Service members and their families, in peace, in crises, and in war.

"Today marks another important milestone in the 20th year of our Military Alliance Program," added Rachelle Chapman, Senior Manager of Strategic Partnerships and Military Liaison at the Adecco Group. "We have always recognized the value and dedication that service members bring to the workplace and with this Statement of Support, we are thrilled to further strengthen our commitment."

The Military Alliance Program is powered by the Adecco Group U.S. Foundation. Learn more here.

About the Adecco Group

The Adecco Group is the world's leading talent advisory and solutions company. We believe in making the future work for everyone, and every day enable more than 3.5 million careers. We skill, develop and hire talent in around 60 countries, enabling organisations to embrace the future of work. As a Fortune Global 500 company, we lead by example, creating shared value that fuels economies and builds better societies. Our culture of inclusivity, entrepreneurship and teamwork empowers our employees. The Adecco Group AG is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland (ISIN: CH0012138605) and listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ADEN).

View original content:

SOURCE The Adecco Group, North America