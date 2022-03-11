Technical and non-technical users alike are benefiting professionally from no-code tool usage, as companies of all sizes use the technology for business-critical work.

90% of no-code users say their company has grown faster due to no-code usage, Zapier report finds Technical and non-technical users alike are benefiting professionally from no-code tool usage, as companies of all sizes use the technology for business-critical work.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Zapier —the leader in no-code automation—announced the official launch of National No-Code Day, an annual celebration of the people and technology that move us forward. No-code technology allows anyone to create and build interactive online experiences, regardless of their technical ability.

To celebrate the inaugural day, Zapier released a new report on the state of no-code technology. The report finds an enormous rise in the use of no-code tools in recent years—82% of those using no-code tools say they started within the past two years. The report also finds:

No-code tools are helping companies scale: 90% of no-code users think their company has been able to grow faster due to its no-code usage. While task-oriented time savings (83%), automation (76%), and flexibility (74%) rank as the top three reasons for continuing to invest in no-code tools, many users were finding multiple benefits from their usage—solving multiple business problems simultaneously.

Technical professionals are using no-code tools: Even though many professional developers or engineers could code their own technical solutions, more than one-third of no-code users are currently technical professionals who actively choose to use the tools. The report finds technical users experience benefits such as time savings, the ability to rapidly prototype solutions, the ability to empower other non-technical users to make changes after deployment, and more mental focus for complex development or programming tasks.

No-code is seen as a valuable professional skill: Technical and non-technical users alike are benefiting professionally from no-code tool usage. While there are certainly "soft benefits," like the ability to be more productive at work, there are also more tangible "hard benefits," like positive company recognition (82%), additional compensation (70%), and the possibility of a promotion (60%) to go along with it. The ability to skillfully implement the use of no-code tools may be increasingly viewed as a difference-making ability and prized skill set.

On February 22, 2022, Zapier announced the launch of their No-Code Innovation Contest, which offers a $25,000 grand prize.To enter, complete this short entry form by April 13, 2022.

To read the full report visit: www.zapier.com/blog/no-code-report

Founded in 2011, Zapier is the global leader in no-code automation. By connecting over 4,000 of the most popular work apps, Zapier empowers its users to make the most of the tools they already use—and to focus on what matters most. To date, Zapier has saved users over 251,141 years of busywork. The company employs over 600 people across 38 countries, has been profitable since 2014, and is currently valued at $5B. For more information, visit zapier.com.

