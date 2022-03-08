The Village School Announces Pre-Medical Science Diploma Program for High School Students

HOUSTON, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Village School, a premier PreK-12 private day and boarding school in Houston, recently announced it will offer a Pre-Medical Science diploma for its high school students interested in pursuing a career in medicine beginning in the Fall of 2022.The Village School is one of the only private schools in Houston to offer a Pre-Medical Science diploma program.

The Village School announces pre-medical science diplomaprogram for high school students. This unique program prepares students for advanced medical careers. (PRNewswire)

Village's Pre-Medical Science diploma is a career-specific program which prepares students for the next step in their pre-medical education. In addition to foundational and rigorous coursework, students will be immersed in experiential learning through partnerships with industry-leading healthcare organizations.

"As a premier private school in one of the most medically advanced cities in the world, many of our students show interest in pursuing advanced careers in the medical industry," said TeKedra Pierre, Director of Experiential Learning at The Village School."Through a variety of mentorship and one-of-a-kind opportunities, our goal is to provide students with real-world experiences and prepare them for successful careers such as doctors, surgeons, and dentists."

The new four-year diploma program will include courses such as Medical Terminology, Innovation in Healthcare,and Global Health Research. All upper level courses have experiential learning opportunities including site visits, clinical skills, internships, research, physician shadowing, mentorship and more.

In addition,The Village School is proud to work in collaboration with Blausen Medical Communications,owner of the world's largest medical and scientific 3D animation library. Through this collaboration, The Village School will become the first high school program in the world to utilize the complete Blausen Anatomy & Physiology experience. This unique digital textbook, currently in use by colleges and universities, offers engaging and scientific rich media to promote a greater depth of understanding and student success. This partnership gives Village students a unique advantage and solid foundation before taking pre-medical courses in college.

Students participating in the program will be introduced to:

Rigorous curriculum designed in partnership with professionals from the medical field

Experiential learning infused into all program courses and co-curricular activities

Internships with medical industry professionals

Surgery and medical procedure observation (as access permits)

Collaborative research with industry professionals through the Senior Capstone Project

Medically focused clubs, including Medical Mindset and Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA)

CPR/First Aid Certification

For more information about The Village School and the new diploma program, visit thevillageschool.com .

About The Village School

The Village School is an American school with an international perspective. Located in the energy corridor in Houston, Texas, our private school is home to a collaborative, supportive and diverse community. We pride ourselves on outstanding academic achievement, global integration, faculty excellence, and a personalized approach to teaching and learning. Recognized for our excellence in STEAM education, world-class internships and differentiated programs, we offer a rigorous but nurturing individualized environment. We offer a rich selection of arts, athletics and community service activities together with real world experiences and prepare our students for the best colleges and universities through our individualized learning path and highly qualified faculty. Students can choose a variety of tracks according to their unique passions including the International Baccalaureate Diploma and the Entrepreneurship Diploma Program. Learn more at: thevillageschool.com

About Nord Anglia Education

Nord Anglia Education (NAE) is the world's leading premium schools organisation, with 73 schools across 30 countries. Our schools go beyond traditional learning to deliver a high quality, transformational education to 67,000 students from kindergarten through to the end of secondary school. We offer multiple internationally recognised curriculums, including the English Curriculum, the International Baccalaureate, the Swiss Maturité and the US Curriculum, amongst others.

Our global scale enables us to recruit and retain world-leading teachers and to offer our students unforgettable experiences through our partnerships with world-renowned institutions The Juilliard School, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and UNICEF. As part of the NAE family, every student can connect and collaborate on our bespoke Global Campus platform to bring their learning to life beyond the classroom.

For more information, please visit www.nordangliaeducation.com .

