U.S. Realty Advisors, LLC announces over $580 million in recent real estate investments

NEW YORK, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Realty Advisors, LLC (USRA), a leading single-tenant real estate investment and asset management firm specializing in sale-leasebacks, build-to-suits, and acquisitions of single-tenant net lease properties, announced the acquisition of over $580 million in real estate investments. The investments consist of (4) single-tenant net lease transactions:

Build-to-Suit of a 183,000 SF logistics warehouse leased to a Fortune 100 global e-commerce company Build-to-Suit of a 920,000 SF logistics warehouse leased to a national third-party logistics firm Build-to-Suit of a 250,000 SF Global Office Headquarters and R&D Laboratory leased to a leading animal health sciences company Sale-Leaseback of a 2,200,000 SF manufacturing portfolio comprised of 9 properties across multiple markets, all master leased to a leading contract food manufacturer and private label supplier

USRA completed multiple investments encompassing over 3.55 million SF across diverse markets, structures, and credits.

The investments were made on behalf of USRA's 4th real estate fund with fully discretionary capital that focuses on identifying, acquiring, and managing mission critical single-tenant net lease industrial and office assets. The fund continues to identify, underwrite, and expects to close on, additional investments in 2022.

For additional information about USRA please contact David Grazioli or Ryan Fitzgerald at 212-581-4540 or visit www.usrealtyadvisors.com.

