TIMEX ANNOUNCES SPRING/SUMMER 2022 COLLECTION

MIDDLEBURY, Conn., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Timex® , #1 selling watch brand*, introduces its Spring/Summer seasonal lineup, kicking off with the release of the iconic Q Timex™ 1972 Reissue to celebrate 50 years of quartz. New additions to the Waterbury collection also make an appearance this season, as do collaborations with an iconic arcade game and fan-favorite TV show. These pieces, designed at the Giorgio Galli Design Lab in Milan, Italy, stay true to the organization's WE DON'T STOP® ethos, paying tribute to the Timex tradition of perseverance and watchmaking ingenuity.

"The Spring/Summer 2022 collection celebrates the legacy of Timex®—beginning with its foundation in quality craftsmanship and spanning the course of a ceaselessly innovative 170-year history," said Giorgio Galli, Chief Executive Creative Director of Timex Group. "This collection is truly unique from past releases. Though it brings back retro styles, it unapologetically plays with bright colors to draw attention to the timepiece and its wearer."

At the start of its rich heritage, Timex revolutionized the timekeeping industry, making well-built home clocks accessible to more than just the wealthy. Then came the quartz crisis of the early 1970s. While traditional Swiss watchmakers struggled, Timex innovated, releasing the affordable new design known today as the Q Timex 1972. The classic watch made history by spearheading the brand's range of quartz timepieces, later to become some of the most beloved in the world, selling out time and time again.

Now, on its 50th anniversary, Timex celebrates the Q that started it all with the Q Timex 1972 Reissue. This archival watch delivers boldness from every angle—from its quartz movement to the domed acrylic crystal and 43mm stainless-steel case. Courtesy of a striking red dial and polished handset to match, decades-old aesthetics come to life like no time's passed at all.

Through the years, watches bearing the Q Timex symbol have always embodied the best of emerging technology and fresh design—qualities linking the originals to their modern-day editions. Expanding on the often-sold-out Q Timex franchise is the new Q GMT, a natural evolution of the much-loved Q Timex 1978 Reissue. With its rotating top ring and 38mm stainless-steel case, the Q GMT has the heritage-inspired look fans already love, and now features a third watch hand for greater functionality.

The story of Q continues with the expansion of the Timex women's portfolio; the Q Malibu is set to release in three new beach-inspired colorways. The new addition carries through Q Malibu features such as the 36mm stainless-steel case, domed acrylic crystal, and expansion band—guaranteeing a perfect fit.

Yet another hallmark collection of the Timex brand, the Waterbury, too, undergoes an evolution this season. The Waterbury Dive-Inspired Automatic watch is the line's first dive-style timepiece, combining a casual, sporty look with the Waterbury's traditional aesthetics to create an all-new timeless, bold watch well-suited for everyday wear. Whether you choose the meticulously stitched walnut brown natural leather strap or the stainless-steel bracelet, the Waterbury Dive-Inspired watch is every enthusiast's dream accessory.

It's only fitting that the collection that bore the brand's very first timepieces also release the first Timex to incorporate upcycled, ocean-bound plastic as a sustainable material. Scheduled to launch on Earth Day, the Waterbury Ocean utilizes #tide ocean plastic for its bracelets and cases, which come in two different sizes and four colorways for fans to choose from. The most sustainable Timex yet, the Waterbury Ocean launches the brand's company-wide activation to support, fund and drive initiatives to help clean up our oceans. A wave of change is coming from this reimagined timepiece, while the Expedition North Tide-Temp Compass is another welcome addition to the brand's most eco-conscious collection.

Of course, the season wouldn't be complete without a couple of collaborative launches. This spring, Timex is taking a trip to Hawkins, Indiana, and entering the Upside Down. The Timex x Stranger Things™ collection, a highly anticipated collaboration between the hit Netflix series and the American watchmaker. The two cultural phenoms partnered to release three Stanger Things-inspired watches to celebrate the premier of the show's fourth season, bringing supernatural forces and mystery to life like never before.

Also new this season is the Timex x SPACE INVADERS® featuring the arcade game's well-known swarming aliens, and iconic melody. Together, these watches show the adaptability of Timex, a driving force behind the brand's ability to innovate without sacrificing its long-standing traditions of designing quality timepieces.

Additional collaborations to come include partnerships with outdoor gear designers, streetwear, and all-American brands. For more information on the upcoming Spring/Summer 2022 collection, visit Timex.com.

Timex Group designs, manufactures and markets innovative timepieces around the world. Timex Group is a privately-held company headquartered in Middlebury, Connecticut with multiple operating units and over 3,000 employees worldwide. As one of the largest watch makers in the world, Timex Group companies produce watches under a number of well-known brands, including Timex, adidas, Furla, Gc, Guess, Missoni, Nautica, Salvatore Ferragamo, Ted Baker, Versace and Versus.

