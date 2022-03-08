New Solutions from the Exadel Marketing Technology Practice Adobe Experience Manager solutions by Exadel to be showcased at Adobe Summit

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Exadel, a software engineering company that delivers digital platforms and products, today announces new solutions for Adobe Experience Manger to be featured at the upcoming Adobe Summit 2022 – The Digital Experience Conference on March 15-16, 2022.

Exadel MarTech solutions to be highlighted at the upcoming Adobe Summit include:

Exadel Toolbox for Adobe Experience Manager : Exadel's tools cover multiple aspects of Experience Manager to accelerate services, improve the quality of code and sites, and make the experience of using Experience Manager even more enjoyable. At Adobe Summit, Exadel will be offering attendees Toolbox consultations to show how they can use the open-source tools on their sites. Exadel's tools cover multiple aspects of Experience Manager to accelerate services, improve the quality of code and sites, and make the experience of using Experience Manager even more enjoyable. At Adobe Summit, Exadel will be offering attendees Toolbox consultations to show how they can use the open-source tools on their sites.

"These new solutions bring more value to our customers," said Lev Shur, President of Exadel Solutions. "They power development by reducing the time needed to create Experience Manager environments, improving the performance of sites, and ultimately helping marketing teams drive leads. Adobe Summit is an excellent place to showcase some of our new tools and expertise."

"Adobe Experience Manager is a robust content management solution that can be tailored for businesses to meet their growth goals," said Haresh Kumar, Director of Product Marketing, Adobe Experience Manager Sites. "Exadel MarTech Practice helps Experience Manager customers fully leverage all the capabilities the application has to offer."

About the MarTech Practice

The Exadel Marketing Technology Practice works hand in hand with client marketing teams to help them get the most out of the software and platforms that power their marketing strategies. We provide the customization our clients need to enable multi-channel content distribution, integrate their existing systems, get their sites running perfectly for optimal user experience, and ultimately drive sales. The Exadel MarTech Practice has achieved Adobe Experience Manager – Sites Specialization in the Americas region, as part of the Adobe Solution Partner Program.

About Exadel

Exadel is a software engineering company that delivers the digital platforms, and products our clients need to run and grow their businesses. For more than 20 years we have developed solutions that accelerate the speed, quality, and efficiency of our delivery while adding value to our customers. Exadel is the creator of Appery.io, a leading low code development platform. Since the advent of the cloud, Exadel has helped companies get the most out of their data, reducing expenditure and increasing scalability and access. A Forrester-recognized market leader in distributed Agile, we are proud of our long history of partnering with the largest brands across all industries. For more information on Exadel services and areas of expertise, visit exadel.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @exadel.

