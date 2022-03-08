Landmarks Illinois awards grant funding to preservation projects in Chicago, Effingham and Springfield

CHICAGO, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Landmarks Illinois has awarded $16,500 in matching grant funds to four preservation projects across the state through its Preservation Heritage Fund and Timuel D. Black Jr. Grant Fund for Chicago's South Side grant programs. The grant recipients are located in Chicago, Effingham and Springfield.

Preservation, Inc. in Springfield received a $5,000 grant to help restore the historic Ursula Hall Music Conservancy (pictured).

Preservation Heritage Fund Grant Recipients

A total of $14,000 has been awarded to three preservation projects through the Preservation Heritage Fund Grant Program:

First Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church, Chicago : $5,000 to install a new boiler at the 1888 church on Chicago's Near West Side.

Effingham County Cultural Center and Museum, Effingham : $4,000 to paint the exterior of the former Effingham County Courthouse, an 1872 structure used today to exhibit local historic artifacts.

Preservation, Inc., Springfield : $5,000 to help stabilize the Ursula Hall Music Conservancy, a 1908 building the nonprofit plans to rehabilitate into a community center.

The Preservation Heritage Fund Grant Program provides funding to organizations in Illinois leading historic preservation projects at significant structures that are under threat of demolition, require stabilization and/or reuse or structural evaluation or those that need to be evaluated for landmark eligibility.

Grant applications for this grant fund are accepted four times a year, and the next application deadline is April 15, 2022. Visit our website to learn more about each Preservation Heritage Fund grant recipient.

Timuel D. Black, Jr. Grant Fund for Chicago's South Side Recipient

One grant was awarded through the Landmarks Illinois Timuel D. Black, Jr. Grant Fund for Chicago's South Side:

Pullman Civic Organization, Chicago : $2,500 to aid in documenting historic residential building façades in the northern portions of the Pullman Historic District.

The Timuel D. Black, Jr. Grant Fund for Chicago's South Side provides small planning and capital grants to support organizations and people working to preserve the history, culture and architecture of Chicago's South Side, where the late Mr. Black, acclaimed civil rights leader, spent the majority of his life living and promoting African American history.

Grant applications for this grant fund are accepted four times a year, and the next application deadline is April 15, 2022. Visit our website to learn more the latest grant recipient.

More about Landmarks Illinois grants

The grants awarded through Landmarks Illinois are given on a matching basis, requiring the recipient to raise funds equal or greater to the Landmarks Illinois grant amount. Landmarks Illinois grant funding is used toward preserving historic and significant places in communities throughout the state. Often, these small grants help spark community engagement around the preservation of a place and help boost local fundraising efforts for the preservation project. Visit our website to learn more about our grant programs.

About Landmarks Illinois

We are People Saving Places for People. Landmarks Illinois is a membership-based nonprofit organization serving the people of Illinois. We inspire and empower stakeholders to save places that matter to them by providing free guidance, practical and financial resources and access to strategic partnerships. For more information, visit www.Landmarks.org.

