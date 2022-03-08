Henrico to Unveil Extraordinary Advancements in Internet Infrastructure at March Webinar

Industry experts from DE-CIX, QTS, InterGlobix, and Tindall to reveal why Henrico, Virginia, is poised to become dominant force in future of global communications.

HENRICO, Va., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 22 at 1 p.m. (ET), the Henrico Economic Development Authority will host "The Past, Present & Future" webinar as the fifth installment of its award-winning Internet Infrastructure webinar series. It is produced in collaboration with InterGlobix, a global consultancy company focused on the convergence of data centers, subsea cables, and terrestrial fiber. This discussion will detail the meteoric rise of Henrico, Virginia, as a data connectivity powerhouse.

Industry leaders will provide a detailed overview of the QTS Data Center, housed in the locality's White Oak Technology Park (WOTP). The facility offers access to four subsea cables that provide the fastest data speeds on the planet. It also leverages the new DE-CIX Richmond, a revolutionary global Internet exchange (IX) platform that is part of the largest carrier and data center neutral interconnection ecosystem in North America.

Webinar speakers include Ivo Ivanov, CEO, DE-CIX International; Clint Heiden, CRO, QTS Data Centers, and Founder, IEIC; Vinay Nagpal, President, InterGlobix, and Chairman, NVTC Data Center & Cloud Community; and Greg Force, President & CEO, Tindall Corporation.

"Because of our integration with DE-CIX, local businesses are not dependent on one carrier or one data center provider to transmit their data," said Anthony Romanello, Henrico Economic Development Authority Executive Director. "This means a host of benefits, including increased reliability, flexibility, and adaptability, maximal uptime, and lower operational costs – and all at unimaginable speeds. Add to this QTS Data Center's terrestrial networks and subsea cables, and Henrico is the only place in the world that offers this kind of open access to a 'Data Autobahn.' We're excited to release a blog detailing this exceptional infrastructure development on the day of the webinar."

In terms of reach, the QTS Richmond Network Access Point (NAP) in Henrico features 20 terrestrial networks. Subsea cables MAREA, BRUSA, SAEx1, and Dunant extend to Spain, Puerto Rico and Brazil, South Africa, and France, respectively. The new partnership with DE-CIX provides a virtually instant connection with the leading IX operator's more than 2,400 networks and 500 data centers in 14 countries around the world. As for speed, in one-third of a second – the time of a single blink – data can travel from Henrico to Europe and back. In 2 milliseconds – the time of two flashes of a camera – local businesses can send their data to 80% of the U.S. population.

"In the early 1990s, we constructed our first data center project in Henrico, and we assisted with two significant projects in WOTP just a few years afterward," said Greg Force, also the webinar's keynote speaker. "Henrico has driven the growth of its Internet infrastructure both mindfully and massively, and we're thrilled that we could help facilitate its ongoing vision of a data center revolution."

"This journey has been years in the making, and we're proud of every step. We're talking a massive global reach that transforms the way our companies do business," continued Romanello. "You can accelerate your digital transformation and drive your business to lasting success. And it all starts in Henrico."

Eager to attend Henrico's "The Past, Present & Future" Internet Infrastructure webinar and learn how the locality can give your business the competitive edge? Reserve your spot now. Registration is free, but space is limited. InterGlobix Magazine, the digital infrastructure industry's leading global publication, is the Media Partner for the event. Webinar attendees will be eligible to win a complimentary copy of the Second Anniversary edition of the publication.

About the Henrico EDA

Located in the heart of the Eastern Seaboard, Henrico is an AAA-bonded county adjacent to Virginia's capital city of Richmond. The EDA is your single point of contact for business development and site selection services. Find properties and run reports with our GIS tool, HenricoProperties.com. Learn more about White Oak Technology Park, a master-planned high-tech manufacturing center offering a world-class internet infrastructure at whiteoaktechpark.com. Visit Henrico.com for the latest news and to sign up to receive our Property Now and Henrico Now newsletters.

