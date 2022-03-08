'Care Now, Pay Later' Trailblazer PayZen Listed Among Black Book™ Top 50 Emerging HIT Solutions Out of 377 companies evaluated, PayZen ranked number four in emerging healthcare technology solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PayZen , a mission-driven fintech company tackling healthcare affordability by offering AI-powered patient financing solutions for providers and personalized payment options for all patients, has been ranked in the top 4 of Black Book's list of Top 50 Emerging Healthcare Industry Solutions Challenging the Technology Status Quo .

The rankings were determined by a series of surveys conducted between October 2021 and February 2022, which presented 377 recently (in the past two years) funded, capitalized, rebranded, merged or acquired, and expanding vendor solutions trending on the radar of healthcare executives, professionals, consultants, and HIT investors to be scored on 18 KPIs. Approximately 3,600 respondents participated in rating these emerging solutions.

Ranked at number four, PayZen scored within the top 10 percentile in all categories evaluated, including but not limited to, motivation of team members (9.40/10), access to market (9.49/10), potential for growth (9.54/10), market timing (9.83/10), organizational agility (9.42/10), and momentum to take it to the next level (9.66/10).

"Being selected by nearly 4,000 leaders in the healthcare industry and ranking fourth out of 50 is an honor, and we are delighted to see PayZen consistently recognized for our industry-leading patient affordability solutions," said Itzik Cohen, co-founder and CEO of PayZen. "Our mission is to provide Americans with greater access and affordability by delivering the best payment option, so patients can receive the care they need. With our technology, both patients and providers can achieve better financial outcomes."

PayZen's mission is to make healthcare affordable for all patients using its "Care Now, Pay Later" platform. When a healthcare provider adds PayZen to its payments suite, their patients get access to personalized payment plans with no interest, fees, or penalties. All patients qualify, and every plan is customized based on AI analysis of 30K data points to present the most affordable options. On the flip side, providers are pre-funded on all payment plans without recourse. It's a win-win for patients and providers, one of the many reasons PayZen is at the top of the Black Book list.

For methodology, auditing, resources, comprehensive research, and ranking data, see: http://www.blackbookmarketresearch.com . The ranking and performance data on the top 50 recognized vendors from the 56-page report can also be downloaded from this Black Book website landing page.

About Black Book:

Since 2003, Black Book™ has polled vendor satisfaction across over 30 industries in the software/technology and managed services sectors around the globe. In 2010, Black Book began polling the client experience of now over 800,000 healthcare software and services users. Black Book expanded its survey prowess and reputation of independent, unbiased crowd-sourced surveying to hospital and health system users, physicians and practice administrators, nurses, financial leaders, operations executives, clinicians, consumers, quality professionals, investment managers, and hospital information technology managers. Black Book strives to help all prospective solution buyers as well as investors make the smartest decisions possible on healthcare technology, managed services, consulting and advisors, and medical capital equipment by providing real user data, not peripheral opinions. See more at http://www.blackbookmarketresearch.com .

About PayZen:

PayZen is a mission-driven healthcare fintech company that aims to tackle the growing patient payment responsibility problem with superior technology and a modern approach. PayZen is backed by leading equity and credit capital investors and is led by proven technology veterans with a successful track record of helping millions of Americans overcome financial struggles.

