Autotrader Names Best Car Interiors Under $50,000 for 2022

ATLANTA, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The average new car sells for nearly $50,000 these days, but shoppers can be comforted by the fact that many comfortable, functional and attractive automotive interiors feature affordable cars wrapped around them. To highlight the best interiors among the most affordable new cars, Autotrader, a Cox Automotive company, has named the Best Car Interiors Under $50,000 for 2022.

The features and quality of new-car interiors have grown by leaps and bounds over the last several years

"The features and quality of new-car interiors have grown by leaps and bounds over the last several years," said Brian Moody, executive editor for Autotrader. "Even as new-car prices have increased in the last few years as a result of pandemic-induced supply shortages, car shoppers can rest assured that many of today's affordable vehicles offer interior features that were available only on luxury vehicles not too long ago."

All vehicles on the list feature base prices under $50,000; however, buyers can option-up several of the models to drive their prices well above the list's $50,000 limit. Nevertheless, all of the 2022 Best Interiors Under $50,000 vehicles – even in lower-trim levels – are plenty attractive, comfortable and feature-laden.

Autotrader's Best Interiors Under $50,000 for 2022

2022 Audi S3 Premium

The only sedan on our list, the S3 Premium showcases Audi's legacy of spare, Bauhaus-inspired interior design, featuring minimalism and emphasizing function over form. The S3's dash houses an impressive array of tech features, and the standard panoramic sunroof bathes the cabin in natural light.



2022 Chrysler Pacifica Limited

The minivan has finally come of age with the upper-trim-level 2022 Chrysler Pacifica Limited. Younger family members can enjoy clever storage, connectivity, and the Pacifica's easy access features, while the adults can revel in sophisticated design, luxurious and roomy seating, and attractive finishes and materials throughout the cabin.



2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SEL

The 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 is an electric vehicle ushering us into the future with a clean, uncluttered interior and elegant simplicity. A 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch infotainment screen share a single, long horizontal bezel. The cabin is open and airy, thanks to a giant panoramic sunroof. It is on sale in just a few states for now, but you can expect to see the Ioniq 5 near you soon.



2022 Kia Telluride SX

The lauded 2022 Kia Telluride features the SX as the top trim level for the lineup, earning accolades for its modern design and roomy, luxurious and comfortable three-row interior. With second-row captain's chairs, the Telluride SX seats seven passengers on leather surfaces while dual sunroofs over the first and second rows bring in light and air.



2022 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve

Lincoln's renaissance is in full swing, with the five-passenger Nautilus boasting classic elegance in a thoroughly modern cabin. Technology features like Active Noise Control and cabin particulate air filtration coexist with classic luxury details like dual illuminated vanity mirrors, leather-wrapped steering wheel, illuminated scuff plates and a retro piano key shifter, all topped with a glorious Panoramic Vista Roof.



2022 Mazda CX-9 Signature

Mazda's flagship three-row SUV now has a near-luxury trim level to enhance an already distinctive interior. The 2022 CX-9 Signature is a comfort-oriented six-seater with a pair of comfortable second-row captain's chairs and standard Nappa leather seating throughout. The dashboard and cockpit are driver-centric, balanced and meticulously built of high-quality materials. Beyond luxurious, the CX-9 also is one of the best-driving three-row SUVs on the market.



2022 Mercedes-Benz GLB 250 SUV

The GLB's dash is a triumph of design, anchored by round HVAC vents along with a sleek digital instrument panel and infotainment screen sharing a proud housing. This modern, crisply designed interior brings Mercedes-Benz quality and ambiance to a new era. The GLB has an optional, tiny third row of seats available, although we only recommend them for occasional use.



2022 Ram 1500 Laramie

The mid-trim-level 2022 Ram 1500 Laramie comes with a standard leather-trim 40/20/40 front bench seat and six-passenger seating (opting for front bucket seats pushes the starting price just over the limit for this list). Ram balances boldness and confident elegance simultaneously, with the most striking cabin feature being the shield-shaped center stack that houses the infotainment touchscreen and control array.



2022 Volkswagen Taos SEL

The top-of-the-line 2022 Taos SEL is a stylish compact SUV featuring leather seating surfaces, VW's cool Digital Cockpit Pro, Beats premium audio and more. The two-tone color scheme uses high contrast to create a sporty, athletic vibe. The standard panoramic sunroof lets in plenty of daylight, while interior ambient lighting makes things shine at night.



2022 Volvo V60 Cross Country

The 2022 V60 Cross Country is a functional wagon wearing a rugged exterior with high ground clearance and all-wheel drive, wrapped around a serene, elegant Scandinavian interior. Supple leather seating surfaces dress the most comfortable, supportive seats in the class. A portrait-oriented infotainment screen takes center stage on the dash with genuine wood and metal trim, while furniture-quality details abound in the center console and doors.

To learn more about the Best Interiors Under $50,000 for 2022 from Autotrader, including pricing, photos, detailed vehicle information and available inventory, visit https://www.autotrader.com/best-cars/best-interiors-under-50000.

