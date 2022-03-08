Angiotensin Therapeutics Inc. announces publication of a study using a soluble ACE2 protein designed for COVID-19

EVANSTON, Ill., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Angiotensin Therapeutics Inc. ("Angiotensin" or the "Company"), a privately-held biopharmaceutical company focused on developing new therapies for COVID-19 and kidney disease announced the publication of a study entitled A Novel Soluble ACE2 Protein Provides Lung and Kidney Protection in Mice Susceptible to Lethal SARS-CoV-2 Infection by Hassler et al. "We are pleased to share proof of concept data that the virus that causes COVID-19, can be neutralized using a novel soluble angiotensin converting enzyme 2 (ACE2) protein that has an extended duration of action and strong binding to the receptor domain of the viral spike of SARS-CoV-2" said Dr. Daniel Batlle, senior author of the paper, Professor of Medicine at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, and Founder of "Angiotensin". "This journal article shows a remarkable improvement in survival of mice infected with the virus that received the protein as compared to those that did not" stated Dr. Jan Wysocki, MD, PhD, a co-author of the study.

"Angiotensin" is pursuing therapeutic applications to its best-in-class ACE2 enzyme proteins. "Even if the pandemic goes away, there will continue to be many situations, namely unvaccinated people and people infected with strains resistant other therapies; therefore, there is a need for additional approaches to combat different SARS-C0V-2 variants now and in the future. Our protein is effective in neutralizing all the variants of SARS-CoV2 tested in infected cells", stated Dr. Batlle. The study published online in JASN were performed in a Biosafety level 3 facility where live virus can be used to infect mice with the virus that causes COVID-19 in humans. "This is evidence that this novel ACE2 protein should be efficacious for COVID-19 in humans" stated Luise Hassler, first author of the paper.

"We are excited to push forward with needed IND enabling studies leading to trials in patients with COVID-19" stated Mr. Cory Gutterman, interim CEO of Angiotensin Therapeutics.

About Angiotensin Therapeutics Inc.

"Angiotensin" is an emerging biopharmaceutical company spun out of Dr. Daniel Batlle's lab at Northwestern University in Chicago. The Company's foundation is based on application of variants of the natural soluble ACE2 enzyme allowing better pharmacodynamics and pharmacokinetics. The programs are advancing through preclinical development for COVID-19 and kidney disease treatments. Please refer to Angiotensin Therapeutics Inc.

