Woolroom Announces First Ever Washable Organic Bedding Line Fast-growing wool bedding company furthers commitment to sustainable bedding with the launch of the world's first GOTS® certified washable line of wool bedding to provide organic sleep without compromise

OAKHAM, England, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Woolroom, the premium lifestyle bedding and home brand that specializes in products with traceable wool fibers, today announced the first-ever Organic Washable Wool bedding line. All the products in the 21-piece collection are Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS®) certified. The collection is a reflection of Woolroom's commitment to a more responsible supply chain while offering premium quality and the healthiest sleep ever.

The Organic Washable Collection will feature a wool comforter in light, medium, warm and all-season weight, wool pillows, wool mattress protector, and wool mattress pad – made by expert craftspeople from traceable farms in the UK to provide GOTS® certified wool. All the pieces in the collection are certified to ensure that the entire supply chain, from the farm to the finished product, meets the stringent ecological and social criteria set by the GOTS® organization and that harmful chemicals and dyes are not used. GOTS® is considered the gold standard for organic certification.

"Wool Room is so proud to bring the first ever machine washable organic wool bedding line to market. Having it be certified by GOTS® furthers our commitment to providing the healthiest bedding for our customers, their homes and our planet," states Chris Tattersall, Managing Director of Woolroom. "We are committed to providing products that grow and evolve with our community while protecting our environment. Working with the GOTS® certified farmers to provide the softest, healthiest, bedding with the utmost care takes that commitment to the next level."

Making Wool Washable

To successfully make wool machine washable it required treatment to help the fiber withstand the washing machine. The treatment involves bathing the wool in a big tank filled with water and natural minerals. Oxygen is then blown through the tank. This step weakens the fibers to make them bendy and springy which makes them more malleable when washed. Now that the wool is treated, once it is washed it will prevent shrinkage and felting for a superior product.

This is the first time a consumer doesn't have to compromise the health of their sleep. Woolroom has always provided temperature regulating bedding, thanks to the natural qualities of wool. Now with this new line, consumers can have it all - certified organic, naturally hypoallergenic, washable, temperature regulating bedding - for the first time. To further, the sustainability of this product Woolroom is recommending that users recycle or compost their wool duvet or pillow at the end of the product's life. It will decompose and return to nature causing no environmental contamination.

The full collection will be available to shop online, at https://www.thewoolroom.com/us/ starting March 7th.

ABOUT WOOLROOM:

Woolroom is a lifestyle bedding and home company, which designs and manufactures products to ensure that it changes people's lives by providing the very best, natural and healthiest sleep. It offers bedding, mattresses, pillows, and other comfort products using its traceable wool fiber from farms in the United Kingdom. All products are focused on the brand core value to improve sleep and educate consumers on the benefits of wool. Wool Room continues to be a disruptor to the traditional mattress and bedding industries with its legendary fibers, innovative products, packaging and shipping, direct-to-consumer sales, and generous trial and return policies.

