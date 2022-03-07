WILMINGTON, Mass., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UniFirst (NYSE:UNF), a North American leader in providing customized business uniform programs, facility service products, and first aid and safety services, in partnership with 14-time NASCAR Cup Series champions Hendrick Motorsports, will be debuting its "Next Gen" No. 9 UniFirst Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, driven by 2020 Cup Series champion and four-time NASCAR most popular driver Chase Elliott, on Sunday, March 13, at Phoenix Raceway. The race begins at 3:30 p.m. EDT and will be televised on FOX.

The No. 9 UniFirst Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, driven by 2020 Cup Series champion and four-time NASCAR most popular driver Chase Elliott, makes its 2022 NASCAR debut in Phoenix on Sunday, March 13. (PRNewswire)

UNIFIRST NO. 9 CHEVROLET, PILOTED BY CHASE ELLIOTT , TO MAKE 2022 NASCAR DEBUT MARCH 13 AT PHOENIX RACEWAY

The dynamic new No. 9 UniFirst Chevy paint scheme features the company's distinctive signature green color and racing-inspired black and white contrasts. The most significant change in 2022, however, is the introduction of NASCAR's "Next Gen" innovations for all race teams. The No. 9 UniFirst Chevy has been upgraded to the new Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 design, which offers a number of visual improvements, like new 18-inch aluminum wheels, a new aerodynamic hood, and a redesigned side skirt. Technological improvements include a new steel chassis, a reworked sequential transmission, a revised independent rear suspension, and an innovative refueling system. The Next Gen Camaro also closely matches the design of the Chevrolet models commonly seen on the nation's roadways.

Elliott and the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports race team will also sport fire suits that complement the new UniFirst car design and feature the company's corporate color and logo.

Following his championship-winning 2020 campaign, Elliott provided fans with more excitement throughout the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season. During his three races in the No. 9 UniFirst Chevy in 2021, Elliott collected three top-10 results, including a pair of fifth-place finishes. He ultimately finished the year with two wins and 21 top-10 finishes, culminating in him earning one of only four spots in the NASCAR Cup Series championship race. After the season, Elliott also earned NASCAR's most popular driver award for the fourth straight season.

"We're so excited to partner with UniFirst for another NASCAR season," Elliott said. "We've had many memorable moments together over the years, including an All-Star Race win, and we hope to continue that success and get the No. 9 UniFirst Chevy back in victory lane in 2022. It all starts this weekend in Phoenix."

The 2022 NASCAR season marks the sixth year of UniFirst's multi-year partnership with Hendrick Motorsports, and it's the third year that the company will serve as a sponsor of Elliott and the No. 9 team. UniFirst continues to be the Official Workwear Provider of Hendrick Motorsports, supplying work clothing and uniforms to the team, as well as to its sister company, Hendrick Automotive Group.

"The revised Next Gen No. 9 UniFirst Chevy is taking UniFirst Racing to a whole new level with our most dynamic paint scheme to date," said David Katz, UniFirst Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "Chase Elliott and Hendrick Motorsports have continued to impress with their efforts on and off the track, and we couldn't be more excited for another riveting NASCAR Cup Series season."

Elliott has already gotten off to a fast start during the 2022 season, compiling a pair of top-10 finishes. As a result, he is currently in 7th place in the Cup Series standings through the season's first three races.

About UniFirst

Headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) is a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniform and workwear programs, as well as the delivery of facility service programs. Together with its subsidiaries, the company also provides first aid and safety products, and manages specialized garment programs for the cleanroom and nuclear industries. UniFirst manufactures its own branded workwear, protective clothing, and floorcare products; and with 260 service locations, over 300,000 customer locations, and 14,000 employee Team Partners, the company outfits more than 2 million workers each business day. For more information, contact UniFirst at 800.455.7654 or visit UniFirst.com.

About Hendrick Motorsports

Founded by Rick Hendrick in 1984, Hendrick Motorsports is the winningest team in NASCAR Cup Series history. At the sport's premier level, the organization holds the all-time records in every major statistical category, including championships (14), points-paying race victories (280) and laps led (nearly 75,000). It has earned at least one race win in a record 37 different seasons, including an active streak of 36 in a row (1986-2021). The team fields four full-time Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 entries in the NASCAR Cup Series with drivers Alex Bowman, William Byron, Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson. Headquartered on more than 100 acres in Concord, North Carolina, Hendrick Motorsports employs approximately 600 people. For more information, please visit HendrickMotorsports.com or interact on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE UniFirst Corporation