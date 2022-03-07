TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd Reports Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

BEIJING, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd (Nasdaq: TIRX) (the "Company"), a China-based insurance broker conducting business through its variable interest entity in China, announced today its financial results for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2021.

Mr. Zhe Wang, Chairman of the board of the directors and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "In fiscal year 2021, our revenue was down by 14.1% to $2.79 million, which was primarily caused by a decrease in the commissions generated from individual accidental insurance of approximately $0.36 million and a decrease in the risk management services revenue of approximately $0.18 million. However, we are pleased with the establishment of our Yunnan Branch in November 2021, through which we were able to expand the geographic coverage of our insurance brokerage services. In the past year, we also hired more sales professionals to market and sell insurance products. We plan to focus on growing our property and group insurance business, as well as expanding our sales channels to enhance corporate client services, such as our risk management services. At the same time, we will continue to explore health insurance business opportunities. Looking forward, we remain confident in our business strategy to achieve growth and create long-term value for our shareholders."

Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Highlights



For the Fiscal Years Ended October 31, ($ in millions, except per share data) 2021

2020

% Change Revenue 2.79

3.25

-14.1% Operating expenses 5.04

2.69

87.6% (Loss) income from operations (2.25)

0.56

NM Operating margin (80.8)%

17.2%

NM Net (loss) income (1.94)

0.63

NM (Loss) income per share (0.23)

0.13

NM

Note: NM refers to "Not Meaningful"

Revenue decreased by 14.1% to $2.79 million for fiscal year 2021, from $3.25 million for fiscal year 2020, primarily attributable to a decrease in commissions from individual accidental insurance of approximately $0.36 million resulting from the loss of an insurance company partner and a decrease in our risk management services revenue from the provision of insurance related risk management services of approximately $0.18 million .

Operating expenses increased by 87.6% to $5.04 million for fiscal year 2021, from $2.69 million for fiscal year 2020.

Operating margin was (80.8)% for fiscal year 2021, compared to 17.2% for fiscal year 2020.

Net loss was $1.94 million for fiscal year 2021, compared to net income of $0.63 million for fiscal year 2020.

Loss per share was $0.23 for fiscal year 2021, compared to income per share of $0.13 for fiscal year 2020.

Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

Revenue

Revenue decreased by $0.46 million, or 14.1%, to $2.79 million for fiscal year 2021, from $3.25 million for fiscal year 2020. This decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease in commissions from individual accidental insurance of approximately $0.36 million resulting from the loss of an insurance company partner and a decrease in our risk management services revenue from the provision of insurance-related risk management services of approximately $0.18 million.

Operating Expenses

Third-party and related-party selling and marketing expenses increased by $0.96 million, or 61.6%, to $2.52 million for fiscal year 2021, from $1.56 million for fiscal year 2020. The increase in selling and marketing expenses was mainly attributable to the increase in our marketing activities, the launch of aggressive advertising campaigns and the increase in the number of sales professionals to sell insurance products.

Third-party and related-party general and administrative expenses increased by $1.40 million, or 123.4%, to $2.53 million for fiscal year 2021, from $1.13 million for fiscal year 2020. The increase in general and administrative expenses was primarily attributable to increased professional fees, compensation and related benefits, rent and related utility expenses, directors' and officers' liability insurance premiums and travel and entertainment expenses.

Total operating expenses increased by $2.36 million, or 87.6%, to $5.04 million for fiscal year 2021, from $2.69 million for fiscal year 2020.

(Loss) Income from Operations

Loss from operations was $2.25 million for fiscal year 2021, compared to income from operations of $0.56 million for fiscal year 2020.

The operating margin was (80.8)% for fiscal year 2021, compared to an operating margin of 17.2% for fiscal year 2020.

Other Income (Expense)

Other income (expense) primarily included interest income from third-party and related-party notes receivable and bank deposits, interest expense incurred from our third-party and related-party borrowings, and miscellaneous income. Other income was $0.33 million for fiscal year 2021, compared to other income of $0.20 million for fiscal year 2020.

(Loss) Income before Income Tax

Loss before income tax was $1.92 million for fiscal year 2021, compared to income before income tax of $0.76 million for fiscal year 2020.

Income tax expense was $24,529 for fiscal year 2021, compared to income tax expense of $126,055 for fiscal year 2020.

Net (Loss) Income and (Loss) Income per Share

Net loss was $1.94 million for fiscal year 2021, compared to net income of $0.63 million for fiscal year 2020. After deduction of net loss attributable to non-controlling interest, net loss attributable to TIRX ordinary shareholders was $1.94 million, or loss per share of $0.23 for fiscal year 2021, compared to net income attributable to TIRX ordinary shareholders of $0.63 million, or income per share of $0.13 for fiscal year 2020.

Financial Conditions

As of October 31, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $30.02 million, compared to cash and cash equivalents of $6.14 million as of October 31, 2020. Total working capital was $30.51 million as of October 31, 2021, compared to working capital of $8.27 million as of October 31, 2020.

Net cash used in operating activities was $1.36 million for fiscal year 2021, compared to net cash used in operating activities of $0.05 million for fiscal year 2020.

Net cash used in investing activities was $7,503,411 for fiscal year 2021, compared to net cash used in investing activities of $3,457 for fiscal year 2020.

Net cash provided by financing activities was $32.64 million for fiscal year 2021, compared to net cash used in financing activities of $0.48 million for fiscal year 2020.

About TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd

TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd, headquartered in Beijing, China, is an insurance broker operating in China through its China-based variable interest entity. It distributes a wide range of insurance products, which are categorized into two major groups: (1) property and casualty insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance; and (2) life insurance, such as individual and group life insurance. Additionally, the Company also provides risk management services to institutional customers. For more information, visit the company's website at http://ir.tianrx.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review risk factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and in its other filings with the SEC.

For investor and media enquiries, please contact:

TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd

Investor Relations Department

Email: ir@tianrx.com

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

Phone: +1 917-609-0333

Email: tina.xiao@ascent-ir.com

TIAN RUIXIANG HOLDINGS LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (IN U.S. DOLLARS)





As of October 31,



2021

2020 ASSETS

























CURRENT ASSETS:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 30,024,372

$ 6,137,689 Restricted cash



819,269



785,806 Accounts receivable



320,848



1,247,059 Deferred offering costs



—



895,567 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



465,650



494,476













Total Current Assets



31,630,139



9,560,597













NON-CURRENT ASSETS:











Note receivable



7,500,000



— Interest receivable



113,014



— Property and equipment, net



11,265



15,097 Intangible assets, net



147,538



160,219 Right-of-use assets, operating leases, net



760,229



317,141 Other non-current assets



188,281



7,419













Total Non-current Assets



8,720,327



499,876













Total Assets

$ 40,350,466

$ 10,060,473













LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

























CURRENT LIABILITIES:











Taxes payable

$ 493,196

$ 548,630 Salary payable



103,168



129,711 Accrued liabilities and other payables



95,664



180,394 Due to related parties



2,564



241,097 Operating lease liabilities



423,124



170,082 Operating lease liabilities - related party



—



18,737













Total Current Liabilities



1,117,716



1,288,651













NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:











Operating lease liabilities - noncurrent portion



237,848



123,404 Operating lease liabilities - related party - noncurrent portion



—



9,705













Total Non-current Liabilities



237,848



133,109













Total Liabilities



1,355,564



1,421,760













Commitments and Contingencies - (Note 17)

























EQUITY:











TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd Shareholders' Equity:











Ordinary shares: $0.001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized;











Class A ordinary shares: $0.001 par value; 47,500,000 shares authorized; 10,100,000 and 3,750,000 shares issued

and outstanding at October 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively



10,100



3,750 Class B ordinary shares: $0.001 par value; 2,500,000 shares authorized; 1,250,000 shares issued and outstanding at

October 31, 2021 and 2020



1,250



1,250 Additional paid-in capital



39,776,761



7,696,468 (Accumulated deficit) retained earnings



(1,090,060)



884,076 Statutory reserve



199,653



170,066 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)



96,709



(117,392) Total TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd shareholders' equity



38,994,413



8,638,218 Non-controlling interest



489



495













Total Equity



38,994,902



8,638,713













Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 40,350,466

$ 10,060,473

TIAN RUIXIANG HOLDINGS LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME (IN U.S. DOLLARS)





For the Years Ended October 31,



2021

2020

2019



















REVENUES

















Commissions

$ 2,675,611

$ 2,954,798

$ 2,002,217 Risk management services



115,006



294,546



—



















Total Revenues



2,790,617



3,249,344



2,002,217



















OPERATING EXPENSES

















Selling and marketing



2,516,368



1,519,783



773,650 Selling and marketing - related parties



1,129



38,426



23,922 General and administrative - professional fees



1,011,053



94,363



123,512 General and administrative - compensation and related benefits



948,900



743,062



651,490 General and administrative - related parties



20,391



14,215



19,180 General and administrative - other



546,580



279,353



307,793



















Total Operating Expenses



5,044,421



2,689,202



1,899,547



















(LOSS) INCOME FROM OPERATIONS



(2,253,804)



560,142



102,670



















OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)

















Interest income



315,070



88,948



275,168 Interest income - related party



—



102,074



— Interest expense



(725)



—



(18,218) Interest expense - related parties



—



—



(613) Other income



19,411



8,991



54,988



















Total Other Income, net



333,756



200,013



311,325



















(LOSS) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES



(1,920,048)



760,155



413,995



















INCOME TAXES



24,529



126,055



238,208



















NET (LOSS) INCOME

$ (1,944,577)

$ 634,100

$ 175,787



















LESS: NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST



(28)



(3)



—



















NET (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO TIAN RUIXIANG HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY

SHAREHOLDERS

$ (1,944,549)

$ 634,103

$ 175,787



















COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME:

















NET (LOSS) INCOME



(1,944,577)



634,100



175,787 OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

















Unrealized foreign currency translation gain (loss)



214,123



420,719



(70,429) COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME

$ (1,730,454)

$ 1,054,819

$ 105,358 LESS: COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING

INTEREST



(6)



21



(4) COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO TIAN RUIXIANG HOLDINGS LTD

ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS

$ (1,730,448)

$ 1,054,798

$ 105,362



















NET (LOSS) INCOME PER ORDINARY SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO TIAN RUIXIANG

HOLDINGS LTD ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS:

















Basic and diluted *

$ (0.23)

$ 0.13

$ 0.04



















WEIGHTED AVERAGE ORDINARY SHARES OUTSTANDING:

















Basic and diluted *



8,610,615



5,000,000



5,000,000

* The shares and per share amounts are presented on a retroactive basis.

TIAN RUIXIANG HOLDINGS LTD AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (IN U.S. DOLLARS)





For the Years Ended October 31,



2021

2020

2019



















CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

















Net (loss) income

$ (1,944,577)

$ 634,100

$ 175,787 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:

















Depreciation expense and amortization of intangible assets



27,447



27,829



34,713 Amortization of right-of-use assets



227,661



199,709



— Impair loss



696



—



— Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

















Accounts receivable



969,374



(1,021,727)



91,432 Security deposit



(43,750)



2,837



(3,963) Prepaid expenses and other current assets



(74,120)



(8,582)



(356,117) Interest receivable



(113,014)



—



16,745 Due from related parties



—



—



447,778 Insurance premiums payable



—



—



(198,717) Taxes payable



(78,932)



204,532



(56,272) Accrued liabilities and other payables



(123,052)



108,765



40,826 Due to related parties



12,025



(6,970)



36,841 Operating lease liabilities - related party



(29,355)



(25,834)



— Operating lease liabilities



(194,341)



(162,828)



—



















NET CASH (USED IN) PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES



(1,363,938)



(48,169)



229,053



















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

















Purchase of property and equipment



(3,411)



(3,457)



(12,012) Purchase of intangible asset



—



—



(183,115) Investment in note receivable



(7,500,000)



—



— Payments of notes receivable - related party



—



(17,158,967)



— Proceed received from repayments of notes receivable - related party



—



17,158,967



232,133



















NET CASH (USED IN) PROVIDED BY INVESTING ACTIVITIES



(7,503,411)



(3,457)



37,006



















CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

















Proceeds received from note payable



75,581



—



— Repayment of note payable



(75,581)



—



— Repayments made for borrowings



—



—



(369,483) Proceeds received from related parties' borrowings



1,893,932



1,987,256



— Repayments made for related parties' borrowings



(2,272,145)



(2,099,420)



(8,400) Proceeds received from initial public offering



12,300,000



—



— Disbursements for initial public offering costs



(1,489,388)



—



— Proceeds received from the June 2021 public offering



24,562,500



—



— Disbursements for the June 2021 public offering costs



(2,352,418)



(371,081)



(493,899) Capital contribution from shareholders



—



5,000



464



















NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES



32,642,481



(478,245)



(871,318)



















EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE ON CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH



145,014



486,780



(55,593)



















NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH



23,920,146



(43,091)



(660,852)



















CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH - beginning of year



6,923,495



6,966,586



7,627,438



















CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH - end of year

$ 30,843,641

$ 6,923,495

$ 6,966,586



















SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:

















Cash paid for:

















Interest

$ 725

$ —

$ 33,675 Income taxes

$ 2,251

$ —

$ 283,267



















NON-CASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES

















Payments made by related parties on the Company's behalf

$ 119,886

$ 141,449

$ —



















RECONCILIATION OF CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH

















Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

$ 6,137,689

$ 6,243,029

$ 6,712,880 Restricted cash at beginning of year



785,806



723,557



914,558 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year

$ 6,923,495

$ 6,966,586

$ 7,627,438



















Cash and cash equivalents at end of year

$ 30,024,372

$ 6,137,689

$ 6,243,029 Restricted cash at end of year



819,269



785,806



723,557 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of year

$ 30,843,641

$ 6,923,495

$ 6,966,586

View original content:

SOURCE TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd