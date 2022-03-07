Nippon Shokubai Obtains ISCC PLUS for Superabsorbent Polymers Derived from Caustic Soda Produced from Renewable Energy

TOKYO, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "Nippon Shokubai"), working to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, announces that it has obtained ISCC PLUS certification from the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification system (ISCC) (*1) for superabsorbent polymers (SAP) made by its subsidiary Nippon Shokubai Europe N.V. (hereinafter NSE) from caustic soda produced using electricity generated from renewable energy.

Logo:

SAP, commonly used in disposable diapers, is mainly made from acrylic acid produced from propylene and caustic soda. In May 2021, NSE received ISCC PLUS certification (mass balance method (*2)) from ISCC for the production of SAP utilizing acrylic acid produced from biomass-derived propylene. It has now obtained ISCC PLUS certification for sustainable SAP made from caustic soda produced using electricity generated from renewable energy. Combining these certifications will contribute to reducing CO2 emissions throughout the product life cycle. Furthermore, Nippon Shokubai will establish a system that can supply bio-based/sustainable SAP in response to customer demand.

In addition to these ISCC PLUS-certified SAP, Nippon Shokubai is engaged in the research and development of sustainable SAP that contribute to mitigating environmental impact, such as biodegradable SAP and recycled SAP from used disposable diapers. The Company will contribute to realizing a sustainable society by promoting these research and development activities.

Notes:

(*1) ISCC (International Sustainability and Carbon Certification): ISCC is one of the world's largest certification organizations and widely recognized in Europe and many other parts of the world. It has a track record of over 4,000 certifications in more than 100 countries for sustainable raw materials like biomass and waste plastics as well as recyclable products.

(*2) mass balance method: When biomass-derived raw materials and petroleum-derived raw materials are mixed, the ratio of the biomass-derived raw materials used is assigned as the biomass ratio of the specific end product. For example, if 30% of the propylene used in the production of acrylic acid and SAP is bio-based propylene and the rest is petroleum-based propylene, the mass balance method can be applied to allocate 30% of the bio-based propylene to SAP. Therefore, biomass-derived and petroleum-derived raw materials can be manufactured up to completion of the final product without distinguishing between them, and the extent of the contribution to the reduction of CO2 emissions during the life cycle of the product can be shown.

Photo1: SAP plant

Photo2: Aerial view of NSE site

- Corporate outline of NSE

Company name: Nippon Shokubai Europe N.V.

Established: February 1999

Location: Antwerp, Belgium (headquarters and plant)

Representative: Tomiyuki Sawada, President

Capital: 243 million euros (100% owned by Nippon Shokubai)

Business: Production and sales of acrylic acid and SAP

Number of employees: 191 (as of December 31, 2021)

About Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd.:

Since its establishment in 1941, Nippon Shokubai has expanded its business with unique catalyst technology at its core. Nippon Shokubai has supplied ethylene oxide, acrylic acid, automobile catalysts, process catalysts and other products. It commands a top global share of superabsorbent polymers. Nippon Shokubai is a global chemical company operating under its corporate mission of "TechnoAmenity -- Providing affluence and comfort to people and society, with our unique technology."

View original content:

SOURCE Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd.