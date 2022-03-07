New member proposed for Swedish Match Board of Directors

STOCKHOLM, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) on April 27, 2022, the Nominating Committee will propose the election of Sanna Suvanto-Harsaae as a new member of the Swedish Match Board of Directors

Sanna Suvanto-Harsaae has experience across a number of industries, notably in the areas of consumer and B2B2C for fast moving consumer goods, logistics, e-commerce and service supply. The Nominating Committee has made particular note of Sanna Suvanto-Harsaae's broad industry knowledge and board experience in Nordic listed companies.

Sanna Suvanto-Harsaae has long experience of non-executive board assignments from public and private companies in Sweden, Denmark and Finland. Among publicly listed companies, her board memberships include TCM Group A/S (chairman), Orthex OYI (chairman), Anora OYJ (vice chairman), Harvia OYJ (vice chairman) and Elopak A/S (board member). She is currently also the chairman of the board in BoConcept A/S, Posti Group OYJ, Nordic Pet Care Group A/S and Babysam A/S as well as board member in Broman Group/Motonet Oy.

Her professional experience includes positions at Procter & Gamble, Synoptik A/S and Reckitt Benckiser (Scandinavia) A/S. She holds a BSc in Business Administration from the Lund University, Sweden.

Andrew Cripps and Wenche Rolfsen, currently members of the Board, have announced that they are not available for re-election at the upcoming AGM. The Nominating Committee proposes re-election of the current Board members Conny Karlsson, Charles A. Blixt, Jacqueline Hoogerbrugge, Alexander Lacik, Pauline Lindwall, and Joakim Westh and the new election of Sanna Suvanto-Harsaae. The Nominating Committee proposes Conny Karlsson as Chairman of the Board. The Nominating Committee's additional proposals will be published in conjunction with the notice of the 2022 AGM.

In addition to the Chairman of the Board, Conny Karlsson, the Nominating Committee comprises the following members: Mads Eg Gensmann (Nordflint Capital Partners Fondsmaeglerselskab A/S), Filippa Gerstädt (Nordea Funds), Roseanna Ivory (abrdn), and Dan Juran (Framtiden Management Company, LLC). Filippa Gerstädt serves as Chairman of the Nominating Committee. The Company's General Counsel, Marie-Louise Heiman, serves as secretary to the Nominating Committee.

Swedish Match develops, manufactures, and sells quality products with market-leading brands in the product segments Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights. Production is located in seven countries, with sales concentrated in the US and Scandinavia. The Group's global operations generated sales of 18,489 MSEK for the twelve month period ending December 31, 2021 . The Swedish Match share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (SWMA).

Swedish Match's vision is A world without cigarettes. Some of its well-known brands include: General, ZYN, Longhorn, Game, America's Best Chew, Fiat Lux, and Cricket.

Stockholm, Sweden

Visiting address: Sveavägen 44, 8th Floor. Telephone: +46 10 13 93 000

Corporate Identity Number: 556015-0756

www.swedishmatch.com Swedish Match AB (publ), SE-118 85Visiting address: Sveavägen 44, 8th Floor. Telephone: +46 10 13 93 000Corporate Identity Number: 556015-0756

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/2004/3519863/1545135.pdf New Board member proposed for Swedish Match Board of Directors_ENG

View original content:

SOURCE Swedish Match