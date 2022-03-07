Loanz.com plans USA Launch, Expands Credit Box in Canada

CALGARY, AB, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Loanz.com, a popular FinTech platform that currently offers personal loans Nationwide in Canada, today announced that it will be Launching imminently into the United States, and expanding its Credit Box to serve lower credit customers in Canada, with rates starting at just 9.9%.

"The expansion of our brand into the USA, coupled with the effort to widen our credit band for Canadians, proves our consistent intent to become North Americas first stop and best place to obtain a personal loan", says Paul Hadzoglou, the company's President. "Our customers are our family, and we want to ensure we have the widest reach with a rate that fits all of them, in accordance with their credit score, income and personal situations." Says Paul.

Currently focused solely on Canada, Loanz.com receives over 40,000 applications a month from Canadians looking to obtain a personal loan, for a variety of reasons, and from all parts of Canada. A consumer can borrow money from Loanz for any reason, whether they need to renovate their home, have emergency expenses, need to pay off some debts or even just need some extra money for any personal reason, Loanz.com continues to be the number one choice offering a fast, easy and effective platform for Consumers looking for a loan.

Consumers can apply directly through Loanz and get an instant approval and funded within 24 hours. Loanz offers personal loans on a 1-year to 5-year term basis.

The expansion of the Loanz credit box means any customer, if they choose to apply through Loanz.com, will be able to obtain very reasonable rates with funding that can occur in as little as a few hours after approval. With the entire Loanz process being digital and online, applicants don't even have to leave their home to apply.



The Loanz brand continues to gain strong traction in the marketplace, and is also affiliated with industry leader LendingArch in Canada for Auto Finance Loans. This move helps Loanz expand its reach as it continues its path to become dominant in the Personal Loan Space in both Canada and the United States. "We are aiming to have the highest approval rates, with the widest credit band and in turn be the largest FinTech personal lending platform in North America" says Paul.

Loanz.com will be launching into the United States and will be available for USA residents in Q2 of 2022. The Loanz brand was originally formulated in Irvine, California in 2013, however has been focused on the Canadian market since being acquired by Canadian Fintech Giant, Consumer Genius Inc. in 2016 in a multi-million dollar stock & cash acquisition.



The Loanz platform is free to use for consumers Nationwide, and anyone can apply for a loan at no cost to themselves. The parent company of Loanz, Consumer Genius Inc., has also recently launched into the United States and Australia, providing similar services to residents in those countries. Consumer Genius was recently named Canada's 15th fastest growing company by Report on Business TV and the Globe and Mail, and Canada's 4th fastest growing technology company by Maclean's Magazine and the Canadian Business Journal. As a digital provider, Loanz is also helping applicants maintain social distancing. Consumers can use the Loanz platform from the comfort of their own homes, without having to step foot into a bank or lenders office. The process is fully digital, efficient and the Loanz platform is free to use for all consumers.

About Loanz

Established in 2013, Loanz.ca , Loanz.com or "Loanz" as its known, is a subdivision of Consumer Genius Inc. one of North America's fastest growing loan comparison Firms. Consumer Genius allows borrowers to compare rates from multiple lenders, comparing credit card rates, car loans, personal loans, small business loans and even credit rebuilding services. They combine expert advice and the best financial tools, empowering its customers to make the smartest financial decisions.Consumer Genius Inc. also owns top brands such as LendingArch, Crush Leads, Cars Fast , JugglingDebt and BestLendersFor.com

