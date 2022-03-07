LenioBio closes its Series-A Extension round and strengthens its Board of Directors

LenioBio closes its Series-A Extension round with the current investor Bridford Group and strengthens its Board of Directors.

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LenioBio GmbH, a German life sciences biotech offering a disruptive protein manufacturing technology, ALiCE®, closed its Series-A Extension round with a total investment volume of €11.5 million. The investment round, which was closed in November 2021, is led by LenioBio's current investor Bridford Group, a PE investor focusing on founder-led businesses with long-term growth potential and concerned with societal or environmental welfare.

The raised funds will be used to accelerate LenioBio's continuous efforts in research and development of the ALiCE technology, process improvement of large-scale manufacturing and mapping of the various market opportunities.

"After we reached our first milestones in scaling the technology, the Series-A Extension round will now enable us to achieve the next inflection points on our way to establish our disruptive technology on the market" said Franziska Finke, CFO at LenioBio.

Along with the investment round, LenioBio strengthens its Non-executive Board of Directors. New Board members include Dr. Remberto Martis, founder and CEO, Thomas Harding, Leopoldo Zambeletti and Karen Fallen.

Thomas Harding is a partner at Bridford Group and a director of several portfolio companies, such as Hudson River Biotechnology and Touchlight Holdings Limited. He previously worked on TMT investments at Access Industries, after joining from Weil, Gotshal and Manges' private equity department and has been active in several other director and officer positions. He has a MA from the University of Cambridge and subsequently studied at City University (law) and London Business School (finance).

Karen Fallen is currently the CEO of Touchlight DNA Services and has extensive experience in the Biopharma industry. Having worked for Lonza for 14 years, she held various leading positions in clinical development and manufacturing as well as in licensing and business development. She received her degree in Applied Biology, Industrial Biology, Immunology and Biotechnology from the Thames Valley University.

Leopoldo Zambeletti started his career as an auditor at KPMG and has more than 19 years' experience as investment banker, i.e. leading the European Healthcare Investment Banking team at JP Morgan and at Credit Suisse. As independent strategic consultant to life science companies he is since 2013 advising companies on financial deals, out-licensing, and M&A. He graduated as BA in Business at the Bocconi University in Milan, Italy.

"Our new Board members bring extensive experience in different fields of the business. Their input will be crucial in setting the mid and long-term strategy of the company which will now focus on the validation of the ALiCE technology. With the new Board composition, LenioBio is well positioned to achieve the next stage on our journey." said Dr. Remberto Martis, CEO of LenioBio.

LenioBio launched the ALiCE platform in October 2018 as an expression kit that outperforms its competitors in a single step. Additional information about ALiCE can be found at www.leniobio.com/ALiCE .

About LenioBio

LenioBio is a protein expression platform company committed to the advancement of transformative technology for the discovery, development, and large-scale production of proteins, unconstrained by the limitations of the cell.

LenioBio was established as a legal entity in Germany in September 2016, with offices in Dusseldorf and R&D and production labs in Aachen. For more information visit www.leniobio.com and follow LenioBio on LinkedIn.

