ITURAN PRESENTS RECORD SUBSCRIBER GROWTH IN ITS RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER & FULL YEAR OF 2021

AZOUR, Israel, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ: ITRN), today announced its consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter of 2021.
Highlights of full year 2021
- Number of subscribers reached 1,881,000 at year-end;
- Revenue of $270.9 million, an increase of 10% year-over-year;
- EBITDA of $72.7 million, an increase of 56% year-over-year;
- Generated $55.8 million in full year operating cash flow;
- Year-end net cash and marketable securities of $23.3 million;
Highlights of the fourth quarter of 2021
- 44,000 net subscriber growth: net increase in aftermarket of 50,000 and net decrease in OEM of 6,000;
- Revenues of $70.4 million, an increase of 11% year-over-year;
- Net income was $9.6 million, an increase of 40% year-over-year;
- EBITDA of $18.9 million, up 14% year-over-year;
- Generated $16.0 million in quarterly operating cash flow;
- Declared dividend of $3 million and continued share buy-back program totaling $5.41 million in the quarter;
Subscriber Growth Forecast in 2022
Management increases its subscriber base growth expectations to between 140,000 to 160,000, net over full year 2022.
Management Comment
Eyal Sheratzky, Co-CEO of Ituran said, "We are very pleased with our results and solid end to a strong year of growth in our subscriber base. While our traditional business continued to perform well, the acceleration in our subscriber growth was driven by the strong headway we made with our new growth engines, including UBI, finance customers, car rental companies, and growth in the United States."
Continued Mr. Sheratzky, "We continue to focus on enhancing our growth via the addition of new offerings and services, penetrating new market segments while taking advantage of the synergies across all our geographies. Looking ahead, our well-above average subscriber-base growth throughout 2021 positions us exceptionally well to build on our profitable growth in 2022 and beyond."
Fourth quarter 2021 Results
Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $70.4 million, an increase of 11% compared with revenues of $63.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.
69% of revenues were from location-based service subscription fees and 31% were from product revenues.
Revenues from subscription fees were $48.8 million, an increase of 7% over fourth quarter 2020 revenues.
The subscriber base amounted to 1,881,000 as of December 31, 2021. This represents an increase of 44,000 net over that of the end of the prior quarter, and an increase of 113,000 year-over-year. During the quarter, there was an increase of 50,000 in the aftermarket subscriber base and a decrease of 6,000 in the OEM subscriber base.
Product revenues were $21.6 million, an increase of 21% compared with that of the fourth quarter of 2020.
Gross profit for the quarter was $33.4 million (47.5% of revenues), a 13% increase compared with gross profit of $29.5 million (46.4% of revenues) in the fourth quarter of 2020.
The gross margin in the quarter on subscription revenues was 56.1%, compared with 54.5% in the fourth quarter of 2020. The gross margin on products was 28.2% in the quarter, compared with 25.6% in the fourth quarter of 2020.
Operating income for the quarter was $14.2 million (20.2% of revenues), an increase of 17% compared with an operating income of $12.1 million (19.0% of revenues) in the fourth quarter of last year.
EBITDA for the quarter was $18.9 million (26.9% of revenues), an increase of 14% compared with an EBITDA of $16.6 million (26.1% of revenues) in the fourth quarter of last year.
Financial expense for the quarter was $0.8 million compared with a financial expense of $2.2 million in the fourth quarter of last year.
Net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $9.6 million (13.6% of revenues) or diluted earnings per share of $0.46, compared with $6.8 million (10.7% of revenues) or diluted earnings per share of $0.33.
Cash flow from operations for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $16.0 million.
Full Year 2021 Results
Revenues for 2021 was $270.9 million, 10% above the $245.6 million reported in 2020.
70% of revenues were from location-based service subscription fees and 30% were from product revenues.
Revenues from subscription fees were $189.6 million, representing an increase of 4% over the same period last year.
Product revenues were $81.2 million, representing an increase of 30% compared with the same period last year.
Gross profit for the year was $126.5 million (46.7% of revenues). This represents an increase of 9% compared with gross profit of $115.5 million (47.0% of revenues) in 2020. The gross margin in the year on subscription revenues was 55.3%, compared with 55.5% in 2020. The gross margin on products was 26.6%, compared with 22.2% in 2020.
Operating profit for 2021 was $54.6 million (20.2% of revenues) an increase of 96% compared with operating profit of $27.8 million (11.3% of revenues) in 2020. In 2020, there was an impairment charge of $14.2 million. Excluding the impairment charge, in 2021, the operating profit increased by 30%.
EBITDA for 2021 was $72.7 million (26.8% of revenues), an increase of 56% compared to $46.7 million (19.0% of revenues) in 2020.
Net income in 2021 was $34.3 million (12.6% of revenues) or fully diluted earnings per share of $1.65, an increase of 113% compared with net income of $16.1 million (6.6% of revenues) or fully diluted earnings per share of $0.77 in 2020. In 2020, there was an impairment charge of $13.5 million. Excluding the impairment charge, in 2021, the net profit increased by 16%.
Cash flow from operations for the year was $55.8 million.
As of December 31, 2021, the Company had cash, including marketable securities, of $54.7 million and debt of $31.4 million, amounting to a net cash of $23.3 million. This is compared with cash, including marketable securities, of $78.8 million and debt of $54.5 million, amounting to a net cash of $24.3 million, as of December 31, 2020.
Dividend
For the fourth quarter of 2021, a dividend of $3.0 million was declared. This is in line with the Board's current policy of issuing at least $3 million on a quarterly basis.
Buy Back
On August 4, 2021, Ituran announced that it Board of Directors made the decision to continue executing on the $19 million remainder of a $25 million share buy-back program that was first announced in 2019. The buy back program commenced on August 25, 2021. Share repurchases, were funded by available cash and repurchases of Ituran's ordinary shares under SEC Rule10b-18 terms.
In the fourth quarter, under the renewed program, Ituran purchased 208,000 shares for a total of $5.4 million. During 2021, a total of 280,000 were purchased, totaling $7.3 million.
Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this report that are not historical facts as well as statements identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or words of similar meaning. These statements are based on our current beliefs or expectations and are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and changes in circumstances, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to changes in global political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory factors, as well as factors related to the global COVID-19 pandemic.
About Ituran
Ituran is a leader in the emerging mobility technology field, providing value-added location-based services, including a full suite of services for the connected-car. Ituran offers Stolen Vehicle Recovery, fleet management as well as mobile asset location, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security for the retail, insurance industry and car manufacturers. Ituran is the largest OEM telematics provider in Latin America. Its products and applications are used by customers in over 20 countries. Ituran is also the founder of the Tel-Aviv based DRIVE startup incubator to promote the development of smart mobility technology.
Ituran's subscriber base has been growing significantly since the Company's inception to approaching 2 million subscribers using its location based services with a market leading position in Israel and Latin America. Established in 1995, Ituran has approximately 3,000 employees worldwide, with offices in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Ecuador, Columbia, India, Canada and the United States.
For more information, please visit Ituran's website, at: www.ituran.com
ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD.
US Dollars
December 31,
(In thousands)
2021
2021
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
50,306
72,183
Investments in marketable securities
4,405
6,663
Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts)
43,916
39,343
Other current assets
36,979
38,624
Inventories
27,128
22,622
162,734
179,435
Long-term investments and other assets
Investments in affiliated companies
885
908
Investments in other companies
1,866
1,263
Other non-current assets
3,146
2,953
Deferred income taxes
11,091
11,360
Funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement
16,205
13,558
33,193
30,042
Property and equipment, net
35,652
37,653
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
4,690
5,548
Intangible assets, net
16,753
19,932
Goodwill
39,999
39,862
Total assets
293,021
312,472
ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD.
US dollars
December 31,
(In thousands)
2021
2020
Current liabilities
Credit from banking institutions
18,257
20,388
Accounts payable
21,275
19,716
Deferred revenues
24,333
24,351
Obligation to purchase non-controlling interests
-
10,595
Other current liabilities
40,767
37,677
104,632
112,727
Long-term liabilities
Long term loan
13,169
34,068
Liability for employee rights upon retirement
22,476
19,715
Deferred income taxes
1,952
2,494
Deferred revenues
8,902
8,536
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
1,750
2,692
Others non-current liabilities
2,337
2,341
50,586
69,846
Stockholders' equity
132,460
127,192
Non-controlling interests
5,343
2,707
Total equity
137,803
129,899
Total liabilities and equity
293,021
312,472
ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD.
US dollars
US dollars
(in thousands
Year ended
Three months period
except per share data)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenues:
Telematics services
189,649
182,944
48,776
45,759
Telematics products
81,235
62,683
21,580
17,854
270,884
245,627
70,356
63,613
Cost of revenues:
Telematics services
84,783
81,365
21,429
20,812
Telematics products
59,619
48,747
15,501
13,289
144,402
130,112
36,930
34,101
Gross profit
126,482
115,515
33,426
29,512
Research and development expenses
14,099
12,767
3,931
2,808
Selling and marketing expenses
11,906
11,014
3,029
2,586
General and administrative expenses
46,118
49,705
12,393
12,070
Impairment of goodwill
-
10,508
-
-
Impairment of intangible assets and other expenses (income), net
(256)
3,690
(104)
(22)
Operating income
54,615
27,831
14,177
12,070
Other expenses, net
(109)
(272)
(106)
(277)
Financing income (expenses), net
(5,538)
1,480
(822)
(2,171)
Income before income tax
48,968
29,039
13,249
9,622
Income tax expenses
(11,854)
(10,856)
(2,799)
(2,261)
Share in gains (losses) of affiliated companies, net
(102)
(842)
(63)
16
Net income for the period
37,012
17,341
10,387
7,377
Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest
(2,756)
(1,218)
(812)
(555)
Net income attributable to the Company
34,256
16,123
9,575
6,822
Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to
1.65
0.77
0.46
0.33
Basic and diluted weighted average number of shares
20,769
20,813
20,651
20,813
ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD.
US dollars
US dollars
Year ended
Three months period
(in thousands)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income for the period
37,012
17,341
10,387
7,377
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
18,096
18,831
4,767
4,521
Interest and exchange rate differences on loans
(47)
(266)
(47)
157
Loss (gain) in respect of marketable securities and other investments
2,387
(4,101)
(222)
858
Increase in liability for employee rights upon retirement
2,069
1,445
501
95
Share in losses in (gains of) affiliated company, net
102
842
63
(16)
Deferred income taxes
(443)
(2,158)
351
(914)
Capital losses (gain) on sale of property and equipment, net
(166)
199
(75)
81
Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable
(3,994)
4,496
2,997
2,991
Decrease (increase) in other current and non-current assets
1,047
3,064
(1,961)
(1,583)
Decrease (increase) in inventories
(3,841)
3,120
247
1,295
Increase (decrease) in accounts payable
1,776
(658)
(49)
(856)
Increase (decrease) in deferred revenues
318
(5,367)
(181)
154
Increase (decrease) in obligation for purchase non-controlling interests
967
(848)
281
(168)
Impairment of goodwill
-
10,508
-
-
Impairment of other intangible assets
-
3,661
-
-
Increase (decrease) in other current and non-current liabilities
507
9,959
(1,017)
2,506
Net cash provided by operating activities
55,790
60,068
16,042
16,498
Cash flows from investment activities
Increase in funds in respect of employee rights upon
retirement, net of withdrawals
(2,097)
(1,148)
(240)
(358)
Capital expenditures
(16,626)
(10,234)
(5,380)
(2,728)
Investments in affiliated and other companies, net
(675)
(557)
(255)
(12)
Proceed from (repayment of) long term deposit
(48)
(32)
68
11
Sale of marketable securities
-
269
-
-
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
922
223
225
-
Net cash used in investment activities
(18,524)
(11,479)
(5,582)
(3,087)
Cash flows from financing activities
Repayment of long-term credit
(23,576)
(18,157)
(4,403)
(4,804)
Short term credit from banking institutions, net
(197)
1,186
(48)
(1,428)
Settlement of obligation to purchase non-controlling interests
(11,281)
-
(11,281)
-
Purchase of shares from non-controlling interests
-
(750)
-
-
Dividend paid
(15,809)
(9,967)
(2,905)
-
Dividend paid to non-controlling interests
(522)
(1,761)
(98)
(300)
Acquisition of company shares
(7,281)
-
(5,411)
-
Net cash used in financing activities
(58,666)
(29,449)
(24,146)
(6,532)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(477)
(921)
1,045
3,468
Net Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(21,877)
18,219
(12,641)
10,347
Balance of cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
72,183
53,964
62,947
61,836
Balance of cash and cash equivalents at end of period
50,306
72,183
50,306
72,183
Supplementary information on financing and investing activities not involving cash flows:
