Hess Announces First Plush Toy Train

NEW YORK, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hess today announced a new addition to its Hess Toy Truck collection -- the third in its plush toy series designed especially for its youngest fans. My Plush Hess Truck: 2022 Choo-Choo Train is now on sale exclusively at HessToyTruck.com for $34.99 with free standard shipping and Energizer® batteries included.

Features squeeze-activated flashing LED lights, 2 sing-along songs, auto shutoff nightlight & silent mode.

Ideal for birthday or new baby gifts, the 2022 Plush Choo-Choo Train is safe for all ages with features that include soft and durable green fabric with colorful accents, squeeze-activated flashing LED lights, two iconic sing-along songs, an auto shutoff nightlight, silent mode, and an easy-grab engine stack. The 2022 commemorative license plate and accompanying personalizable keepsake train engineer license tag follows the Hess Toy Truck collectability tradition. Last year's Hess plush toy received several prestigious awards including a Mom's Choice Award, a National Parenting Product Award, and the National Parent Center Seal of Approval.

The My Plush Hess Truck series, offered exclusively online at HessToyTruck.com, is part of the bestselling Hess Toy Truck collection, a treasured holiday toy tradition shared among families for nearly 60 years. To stay up to date, sign up for alerts at HessToyTruck.com and follow Hess Toy Truck on Facebook and Instagram.

