Global NFT-marketplace creator NFTICALLY marks 138% MoM growth in users; highest in the space globally - With presence in India and Singapore, NFTICALLY has already powered 6300+ NFT stores across 50+ countries.

NEW DELHI, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NFTICALLY, the first of its kind global NFT Marketplace creator has taken high strides in powering the most iconic NFT collections since the time of its inception. Over the short span of 6 months, NFTICALLY has enabled 12K+ NFTs and 6300+ listed stores from more than 50 countries across the globe. With an ever growing number of 24000+ registered wallets on the platform, the B2B SaaS company has experienced an MoM growth of 138% in users - making it one of the fastest growing NFT platforms in the world.

NFTICALLY has established numerous meaningful partnerships to help brands harness the power of non fungible tokens. These include market leaders such as Zee Studios, AltiusDAO and BollyCoin among others. As of today, NFTically has powered a total sales of over $500,000 for their clientele. In the coming 6 months, the company is set to back not just iconic Global personalities, Bollywood studios and celebrities but also premier educational institutions, sports teams and real estate companies in launching their NFTs - with expected transactions of over 200Mn USD.

Toshendra Sharma, Founder and CEO, NFTICALLY, said, "This span of time has been nothing short of exhilarating. As we go forward, our mission at NFTICALLY is to build knowledge resource, trust and transparency in the ecosystem while democratizing access to the same on all levels - including brands, celebrities, artists and buyers."

NFTICALLY has the vision to become a full stack Web 3.0 SaaS provider with their top of the line services to provide users with end-to-end compliance and help them in setting up their own White Label NFT Store.

About NFTically

NFTICALLY is a first of a kind global NFT marketplace creator and a B2B SaaS for launching white-label NFT Stores & Marketplaces to Mint, Buy or Sell NFTs. The company has a vision to become a full stack NFT Company to help anyone monetize their digital assets. The platform aims become a full stack Web 3.0 SaaS provider and simplify the NFT ecosystem and allows users to create a marketplace at a click of a button allowing them to park the NFT marketplace under their own domain names.

