diaTribe Change Launches Campaign to Support Push for $35 Price Cap on Insulin Cost

SAN FRANCISCO, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, diaTribe Change, a platform dedicated to diabetes advocacy and action, announced the launch of its national campaign to cap the out-of-pocket insurance cost of insulin at $35.

This campaign enables people to email their U.S. Senators and Representatives to support the Affordable Insulin Now Act, a measure that would require Medicare and private insurance plans to cap patients' out-of-pocket costs for insulin at $35 per month. If passed, the legislation would help make insulin more affordable and accessible to people with diabetes.

diaTribe Change's effort to mobilize support comes in light of President Joe Biden's March 1 State of the Union address in which he advocated for the $35 price cap on insulin. "Imagine what it's like to look at your child who needs insulin and have no idea how you're going to pay for it," Biden said during his speech.

"It is heartbreaking to hear the stories of people who suffer from horrific complications that result from too much sugar in their blood, including blindness, amputations, and heart attacks," said diaTribe Foundation CEO Jim Carroll. "Imagine what you would be willing to pay for a drug like insulin that you had to have to stay alive. What would you sacrifice to simply be able to live? Americans must come together and pass this essential legislation."

One in four people who are insulin dependent have been forced to ration their insulin due to the high cost. Rationing insulin can be extremely dangerous, causing higher blood glucose levels and increasing the risk of death due to diabetes ketoacidosis. diaTribe Change believes that no person should ever feel the need to restrict their use of a drug that people with diabetes need to survive.

diaTribe Change has long supported lowering the price of insulin, along with advocating for affordability around the drugs that people with diabetes need. diaTribe Change will continue to urge the White House and U.S. Congress to pass this legislation, which will bring this goal closer to reality.

diaTribe Change is committed to changing the course of diabetes and getting people with diabetes the treatment and care that they need to survive.

