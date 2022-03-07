Transcription available in 22 languages expands availability of Descript and potential markets for creators

Descript Launches Multi-Language Transcription to Support Global User Base Transcription available in 22 languages expands availability of Descript and potential markets for creators

SAN FRANCISCO, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Descript , an all-in-one video and audio editing software for new media creators, today announced the launch of multi-language transcription in 22 languages — such as Spanish, German, Portuguese, and French.

(PRNewsfoto/Descript) (PRNewswire)

With podcast listenership growing exponentially around the world, Descript's support of multiple languages will help audio and video creators expand their audiences and meet the growing demand for multilingual content.

About Descript's multi-language transcription:

Empowers creators to edit their videos and audio in their native languages, as easily as editing a doc.

Automatically generates accessible transcripts, for media or embeds, in over 22 additional languages including: Spanish, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Romanian, Malay, Turkish, Polish, Dutch, Hungarian, Czech, Swedish, Croatian, Finnish, Danish, Norwegian, Slovak, Catalan, Lithuanian, Slovenian, Latvian.

All social videos and audiograms will also support dynamic captions in any of the languages supported.

Is available to all users, ranging from free to premium plans.

The podcast and video creation industries are unconstrained by borders, with podcast listenership higher than ever before. According to BuzzSprout , most countries see podcasting engagement rise every year and according to eMarketer podcast-listening growth in Latin America will soon surpass North America and Europe.

"We are proud to have built such a dedicated community of active and innovative Descript users, and we pay close attention to their feedback," said Jay LeBoeuf, head of business and corporate development at Descript. "Descript creators have long been asking, often loudly, for multi-language transcription, so we are thrilled to bring it to them — and to bring the simplicity and power of Descript to more international creators and audiences."

For more information regarding Descript or to sign up for a free trial, visit https://www.descript.com .

About Descript:

Descript is an all-in-one video and audio editing service providing simple and powerful collaborative tools for new media creators. Created to eliminate the tedious work that often stands between an idea and its expression, Descript allows creators to focus on developing their craft instead of their usage of tools. Key features include: Text-based video and audio edit, Overdub, Filler Word Removal, Collaboration, Publishing, Audiograms, Social Video, Remote Recording, and Studio Sound. Descript was founded by Groupon co-founder Andrew Mason in San Francisco in 2017 and has raised a total of $50M from Andreessen Horowitz, Redpoint Ventures, and Spark Capital.

Media Contact:

press@descript.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Descript