4 Reasons To Love Wild Planet's Ready-To-Eat Tuna Salad Bowls: Unique No-Mayo Recipes, Big Flavor, Sustainably Caught & Low Mercury

ANAHEIM, Calif., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Expo West Booth #1644 – Say goodbye to ready-to-eat tuna salad products filled with additives, requiring assembly, and looking like the school-lunch versions you've eaten all your life. Sustainably focused canned seafood company Wild Planet Foods' Ready-to-Eat Tuna Salad Bowls are not only fit for foodies – combining wild tuna with organic, non-GMO vegetables, pasta and legumes in a flavor-filled whole-food snack or light meal (no mayo in sight!) – but also sustainably caught to protect our oceans, made with naturally low-mercury skipjack tuna, and packaged in 100% recyclable, plastic-free bowls for eco-friendly disposal.

Containing 16-21 grams of protein with just 250-360 calories each, Wild Planet Ready-to-Eat Tuna Salad Bowls come in three boldly seasoned, epicure-worthy varieties. Choose from:

Wild Tuna Pasta Salad with organic red peppers, tomatoes and green olives

Wild Tuna White Bean Salad with organic chickpeas, carrots, red peppers and green olives

Wild Tuna, Bean & Corn Salad with organic sweetcorn, red peppers and carrots

And they're different in other ways, too. Unlike other ready-to-eat alternatives:

Wild Planet's 5.6-oz tuna salad bowls require no heating, mixing of ingredients, or even removal from the package. Simply pull the tab and eat straight from the container. That also means they're perfect for the road – no muss, no fuss.

With just 9-12 whole-food ingredients and no chemical additives, they're significantly cleaner than other products in the category.

And the tuna is 100% sustainably pole & line caught, avoiding the overfishing caused by nets that catch whatever swims into them. (Don't be fooled by brands that say their tuna is "wild caught." That just means it was caught in the ocean and not farmed.) This selective harvesting helps protect fish populations and eliminates large volumes of wasted seafood.

Wild Planet Ready-to-Eat Tuna Salad Bowls ($4.99 SRP) are available at Kroger, Whole Foods, Safeway/Albertson's, Walmart.com, Sprouts, Amazon.com and other retail grocers as well as at www.wildplanetfoods.com. They join Wild Planet's suite of canned seafood products, including albacore and skipjack tuna, mackerel, sardines and anchovies – all sustainably caught to protect our oceans.

About Wild Planet Foods

Wild Planet is the first large-scale sustainably focused canned seafood company in the country, offering a broad portfolio of products sourced in a manner designed to preserve the delicate marine ecosystem for future generations. Based in McKinleyville, California, the company was founded in 2004 by seafood industry veteran Bill Carvalho to realize his vision of bringing the highest environmental standards to the fishing industry. Wild Planet partners with small-scale and community fishermen who use sustainable fishing practices such as 100% pole & line fishing and selective harvesting, ensuring ecologically sound methods as well as supporting the livelihood of coastal communities. The company has been repeatedly recognized by Greenpeace for its procurement policies and practices, and provides guidance for corporate environmental standards at some of the nation's most influential grocers. For more information, visit WildPlanetFoods.com.

