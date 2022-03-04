The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Awards $154 Million Contract Extension to CoventBridge (USA), Inc.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CoventBridge (USA), Inc., the global leader in full-service investigations, announced that it was awarded a 5-year, $154 million, contract extension of its Unified Program Integrity Contractor (UPIC) Midwestern contract by CMS. This award extends the program integrity work initiated under the IDIQ which was awarded in 2016 and continues through July 18, 2026.

Over the past 5 years, CoventBridge has excelled in performing program integrity services for both Medicare and Medicaid in the 11-state jurisdiction, conducting data analytics, investigations, and medical review establishing a proven track record of identifying and deterring fraud, waste, and abuse. This extension enables the UPIC MW team to continue its work to defend the Medicare Trust Fund.

Said Doug Merriman, CoventBridge Chief Executive Officer, "The extension of our CMS UPIC Midwestern contract further supports CoventBridge strategic initiatives and recognizes our team's commitment to deliver remarkable performance in support of CMS Program Integrity".

About CoventBridge

CoventBridge is the global leader in full-service investigations, delivering top-tier data privacy and security practices while deploying robust case management technology customized to clients' needs. CoventBridge Group is SOC 2 Type II certified and HIPAA compliant, offering secure internal controls ensuring compliance to all legal and ethical standards in the counter fraud market.

CoventBridge services include Surveillance, SIU and Compliance, Program Integrity Investigations, Medical Review, Data Analytics, Claims Investigations, Counter Fraud Programs, Desktop Investigations, Social Media Investigations, Complex International Investigations and Vendor Management Programs. For insurers wishing to streamline their investigative services into one Vendor Management program, CoventBridge offers scalable outsourcing alternatives, enabling clients to lower expenses while ensuring high performance and central visibility for their stakeholders.

