Clearwater at Riverpark Named Showcase Community by Sodexo

LOS ANGELES, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater at Riverpark, a luxury independent senior living community in Oxnard, announced today that it was named a Showcase Community by Sodexo, the global food service management company. Clearwater at Riverpark received the designation from among 600 senior living communities where Sodexo has partnered to provide best-in-class dining services and was one of only two communities in California to receive the top honor.

"Our Riverpark team strives to go above and beyond to deliver on Clearwater's philosophy of Empowered Living through impactful emotional, physical and social experiences in a stimulating and comfortable environment," said Danielle Morgan, Clearwater Living's president & chief operating officer. "We are honored to have been recognized by Sodexo for our joint commitment to provide delightful culinary experiences that feed both body and soul."

Introduced in 2017 the Sodexo Showcase Community designation represents the best partnerships that incorporate shared values and commitment to improve quality of life for community residents every day. The senior living communities were chosen based on dining services, building services, safety, third party quality surveys, regulatory standards and more.

"The best partnerships enable teams to elevate experiences across the board," said Roman Tovar, Sodexo's culinary director at Clearwater Living. "Showcase award recipients are the best of the best at delivering services, programs, systems and processes that enhance and drive resident engagement and satisfaction."

ABOUT SODEXO

Sodexo North America is part of a global, Fortune 500 company with a presence in 64 countries. Sodexo is a leading provider of integrated food, facilities management and other services that enhance organizational performance, contribute to local communities and improve quality of life for millions of customers in corporate, education, healthcare, senior living, sports and leisure, government and other environments daily. The company employs 125,000 people at 8,000 sites in all 50 U.S. states and Canada, and indirectly supports tens of thousands of additional jobs through its annual purchases of $14B in goods and services from small to large businesses. Sodexo is committed to supporting diversity and inclusion and safety, while upholding the highest standards of corporate responsibility and ethical business conduct.

ABOUT CLEARWATER LIVING

Clearwater Living is committed to providing the most superior customer service and living experiences that celebrate individual relevance, from our residents and their families to our family of associates. Clearwater is growing through strategic acquisitions, development and operational management of senior living communities throughout the western United States. Every Clearwater Living community includes cutting-edge technologies and care practices that improve the daily lives of residents. To learn more about Clearwater Living, visit ClearwaterLiving.com.

