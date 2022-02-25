A New Operational Model for Orthodontics Born out of Market Necessity Smilebliss™ Provides Practice Owners with a Proven Model for Success and Efficiency.

METAIRIE, La., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As competition in the orthodontic industry increases, independent practices are feeling the squeeze. Pressure comes from saturated markets, general dentists providing orthodontic services, corporate dental acquisitions, and national direct-to-consumer providers like Smile Direct Club. Independent orthodontic practices don't have the resources to effectively compete on their own, which is why Smilebliss™ was created. With Smilebliss, independent practices will now have access to a proven operational model that brings accelerated growth, operational efficiency, and competitive market advantage.

Smilebliss™ is a ready-to-go practice model suited for a new practice or an existing practice looking to attract more new patients. The model is based on research that provides insight into consumer preferences regarding orthodontic treatment. This research has allowed Smilebliss™ to create a strategic brand and plan to deliver practice owners' results.

"Our Smilebliss™ license is the answer for practices that don't want to sell but are ready for the operational benefits of an OSO or DSO. The current market is too stressful for practice owners to continue on their entrepreneurship journey alone," explains Angela Weber, President of Smilebliss™. "We're providing the same type of data and strategic thinking as an elite OSO or DSO while adding a brand licensing program and an industry-leading marketing team to drive accelerated direct-to-consumer growth."

Smilebliss™ uses data and expertise to help orthodontic practice owners identify underserved markets, select profitable office locations, execute proven marketing strategies, implement efficient revenue cycle management systems, secure quality supplies at a discount, and lay the foundation for a strategic operational model to ensure accelerated growth.

"We knew this type of model was needed in the industry, but perhaps underestimated the urgency of that need based on the response we've received," said Angela Weber. "It's time for this industry to fill the gap for practice ownership, and Smilebliss™ will be the answer for many looking to take that leap."

About Smilebliss™

The Benefits of Smilebliss™

Jump-start your practice growth or revitalize your existing one Gain greater brand awareness with marketing that gets people in the door & in your chair Get access to established & proven practice operations Save money on equipment & supplies Get expert help with training programs, procurement, insurance & billing

The mission of Smilebliss™ Orthodontics

At Smilebliss, our philosophy is simple: To provide affordable orthodontic care that gives patients the confidence they need to follow their bliss — wherever it may take them.

