Meijer Supports Dozens of Boys & Girls Clubs Across Midwest with $1.2M Donation Retailer's gift will support development programs aimed at socio-economically disadvantaged youth

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meijer announced today a donation of $1.2 million to dozens of Boys & Girls Clubs serving its communities across Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois and Wisconsin. Each of the 24 Clubs partaking in the donation will receive $50,000 to invest in educational and developmental programs for local youth.

"As a family-owned business, serving families, and especially children, in our communities is always important to us," Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said. "Boys & Girls Clubs offer safe places for children and teens to grow into the future leaders our communities will need, and we're pleased to support them through this donation."

The retailer's gift will fund development programs focused on health, academics and leadership for Boys & Girls Club members.

"We know that each of our communities are different and that each of the Clubs understand the wants and needs of their members best," said Cathy Cooper, Senior Director of Community Partnerships and Giving at Meijer. "We look forward to seeing how they find unique ways to use this gift to help their members learn, lead and grow."

The $1.2 million donation will be divided equally between the following Boy & Girls Clubs, many of which serve predominantly socio-economically disadvantaged communities:

Boys & Girls Club of Alpena, Mich.

Boys & Girls Club of Benton Harbor, Mich.

Boys & Girls Club of Boone County, Ind.

Boys & Girls Club of Cleveland

Boys & Girls Club of Elkhart County, Ind.

Boys & Girls Club of Fort Wayne, Ind.

Boys & Girls Club of Franklin, Ind.

Boys & Girls Club of Grand Rapids Youth Commonwealth in Michigan

Boys & Girls Club of Greater Holland, Mich.

Boys & Girls Club of Greater Flint, Mich.

Boys & Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee

Boys & Girls Club of Indianapolis : Wheeler-Dowe Club

Boys & Girls Club of Kalamazoo, Mich.

Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha, Wis.

Boys & Girls Club of Northeast Ohio

Boys & Girls Club of Oakland and Macomb County, Mich.

Boys & Girls Club of Porter County, Ind.

Boys & Girls Club of The Muskegon Lakeshore in Michigan

Boys & Girls Club of Toledo, Ohio

Boys & Girls Club of Wayne County, Ind.

Boys & Girls Club of West Bend, Wis.

Boys & Girls Club of Southeastern Michigan : Dick & Sandy Dauch Club

Boys & Girls Club of Southeastern Michigan : Matilda R. Wilson Club

Boys & Girls Club of Zionsville, Ind.

This donation is part of the retailer's 2021 end-of-year donation efforts, totaling $6.5 million that will support its key areas of giving: Hunger Relief, Diversity & Inclusion, Sustainability and Local Giving. As part of its year-end giving, Meijer previously announced a $300,000 donation to the National Minority Supplier Development Council affiliates serving its Midwest communities. More details on the remaining donations will be shared as information becomes available.

For more information on the retailer's community giving efforts, please visit meijercommunity.com.

About Meijer: Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates 258 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer pioneered the "one-stop shopping" concept and has evolved through the years to include expanded fresh produce and meat departments, as well as pharmacies, comprehensive apparel departments, pet departments, garden centers, toys and electronics. For additional information on Meijer, please visit www.meijer.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter @twitter.com/Meijer and @twitter.com/MeijerPR or become a fan at www.facebook.com/meijer.

