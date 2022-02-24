WOW! REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021 RESULTS

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WideOpenWest, Inc. ("WOW!" or the "Company") (NYSE: WOW), one of the nation's leading broadband providers, with an efficient, high-performing network that passes 1.9 million residential, business and wholesale consumers, today announced financial and operating results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.
Financial Highlights (1)(2)
- Fourth quarter Total Revenue from continuing operations of $178.3 million, a decrease of $8.7 million, or 5%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020
- Full year Total Revenue from continuing operations of $725.7 million, a decrease of $4.5 million, or 1%, compared to the corresponding period of 2020
- Fourth quarter HSD Revenue from continuing operations totaled $100.5 million, an increase of $4.9 million, or 5%, compared to fourth quarter of 2020
- Full year HSD Revenue from continuing operations totaled $399.1 million, an increase of $40.1 million, or 11%, compared to the corresponding period of 2020
- Net Loss from continuing operations was $2.2 million and $68.6 million for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021
- Fourth quarter Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA was $69.0 million, a decrease of $0.1 million, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020
- Fourth quarter Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA margin of 38.7% compared to 37.0% for the fourth quarter of 2020
- Full year Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA was $261.6 million, an increase of $20.9 million, or 9%, compared to the corresponding period of 2020
- Full year Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA margin of 36.0% compared to 33.0% for the corresponding period of 2020
- Added 2,200 HSD RGUs in the fourth quarter and 12,900 HSD RGUs during 2021
1
Refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" "Unaudited Reconciliations of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures," and "Subscriber Information" in this Press Release for definitions and information related to Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA, and reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the closestcomparable GAAP measures and why our management thinks it is beneficial to present such non-GAAP measures.
2
On June 30, 2021, the Company announced the pending sale of certain assets together with certain liabilities of five service areas. On September 1, 2021 and November 1, 2021, the Company announced the completion of the sale of two and three of the five service areas, respectively. For presentation purposes related to this announcement, the related assets, liabilities and financial results of these five service areas were classified as discontinued operations. Refer to tables that follow for the reconciliation of continuing and discontinued operations.
Business Highlights
- Completed the second sale in November of three service areas to Astound Broadband for $661 million
- Received credit upgrade from both Moody's and S&P to B1/BB- respectively on transformative deleveraging
- Closed refinancing with a new credit facility in December, consisting of $730 million term loan B and $250 million revolver
- Announced first greenfield markets in Seminole County and Orange County, Florida
"This past year has been one of the most consequential years in WOW!'s history. We continued to execute our strategy, growing high-speed data revenue from continuing operations by more than 11% from last year, increasing pro forma adjusted EBITDA by nearly 9% and dramatically lowering our leverage ratio to become a low-leverage, high-growth company," said Teresa Elder, WOW!'s CEO." This enabled us to launch our first greenfield markets in Seminole County and Orange County, Florida which is an exciting next step in WOW!'s growth as we look forward to delivering choice, reliability and the value of WOW! to all of our customers."
"We transformed the financial position of WOW! and continue to make great progress in executing our broadband-first strategy as our high-speed data business now makes up the majority of our revenue," said John Rego, WOW!'s CFO. "These great results drove margin expansion for the fourth quarter and full year and positions us well for future growth in 2022."
Revenue
Total Revenue from continuing operations was $178.3 million and $725.7 million for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, down $8.7 million and $4.5 million as compared to the corresponding periods in 2020.
Total Subscription Revenue from continuing operations for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021 was $165.1 million and $672.0 million, down $6.1 million, or 4%, and $0.1 million, as compared to the corresponding periods in 2020. The decreases were driven by a shift in service offering mix, as we continue to experience a reduction in Video and Telephony RGUs. These decreases were offsetby increases in average revenue per unit ("ARPU"), as HSD customers continue to purchase higher speed tiers; coupled with HSD and Video rate increases issued in 2021 and an increase in volume attributable exclusively to the addition of HSD subscribers.
Other Business Services Revenue from continuing operations totaled $5.4 million and $22.3 million for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, down $0.3 million and $1.1 million as compared to the corresponding periods in 2020. These decreases were primarily due to decreases in data center revenue.
Costs and Expenses
Operating Expenses (excluding Depreciation and Amortization) from continuing operations totaled $89.5 million and $376.4 million for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, down $9.1 million, or 9%, and $28.8 million, or 7%, compared to the corresponding periods in 2020 primarily due to lower direct operating expenses.
Net Loss (Income)
Net Loss from continuing operations for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021 was $2.2 million and $68.6 million, compared to $33.9 million and $108.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2020.
Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA
Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021 was $69.0 million and $261.6 million, a decrease of $0.1 million and increase of $20.9 million, compared to the corresponding periods in 2020. Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA margin was 38.7% and 36.0% for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021 as compared to 37.0% and 33.0% for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.
Subscribers
WOW! reported Total Subscribers from continuing operations of 532,900 as of December 31, 2021, an increase of 10,000, or 2%, compared to December 31, 2020, up 1,300 compared to September 30, 2021. HSD RGUs totaled 511,700 as of December 31, 2021, an increase of 12,900, or 3%, compared to December 31, 2020, up 2,200 compared to September 30, 2021.
Edge-Outs
Edge-Out Projects from continuing operations reached a total of 78,200 homes passed and 19,300 Subscribers since inception.
Capital Expenditures
Capital Expenditures from continuing operations totaled $162.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, representing a decrease of $9.1 million, or 5%, compared to the year ended December 31, 2020.The decrease is primarily due to a decrease in expenditures related to customer premise equipment ("CPE") partially offset by network enhancements focused on increasing bandwidth capacity, standardization and reliability to meet the needs of our customers. Capital Expenditures for the year ended December 31, 2021 equates to 22% of Total Revenue from continuing operations for the year ended December 31, 2021.
Liquidity and Leverage
As of December 31, 2021, the total outstanding amount of long-term debt and finance lease obligations was $752.7 million, and cash and cash equivalents were $193.2 million, the majority of which is being held for the remaining income taxes as a result of the sale of our service areas, due in April 2022. Total Net Leverage, adjusting for cash held for taxes, as of December 31, 2021, was 2.7X on a LTM Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA basis, up from 2.6X at September 30, 2021, and undrawn revolver capacity totaled $250.0 million.
First Quarter and Full Year 2022 Guidance
Q1 2022
Full Year 2022
HSD Revenue
$99.0 - $102.0 million
$427.0 - $430.0 million
Total Revenue
$171.0 - $174.0 million
$708.0 - $711.0 million
Adjusted EBITDA
$65.0 - $68.0 million
$281.0 - $284.0 million
HSD net additions
2,300 - 2,700
14,000 - 17,000
WIDEOPENWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited)
December 31,
2021
2020
(in millions, except share data)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
193.2
$
12.4
Accounts receivable—trade, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $4.3 and $6.7, respectively
40.9
44.4
Accounts receivable—other, net
17.2
2.8
Prepaid expenses and other
30.7
16.0
Current assets held for sale
—
39.2
Total current assets
282.0
114.8
Right-of-use lease assets—operating
17.2
22.1
Property, plant and equipment, net
722.3
720.9
Franchise operating rights
620.1
620.1
Goodwill
225.1
225.1
Intangible assets subject to amortization, net
1.7
1.9
Other non-current assets
38.3
42.1
Non-current assets held for sale
—
740.0
Total assets
$
1,906.7
$
2,487.0
Liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)
Current liabilities
Accounts payable—trade
$
50.3
$
32.4
Accrued interest
0.8
4.0
Current portion of long-term lease liability—operating
5.1
5.8
Accrued liabilities and other
218.7
79.7
Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease obligations
17.9
37.5
Current portion of unearned service revenue
28.1
28.6
Current liabilities held for sale
—
47.9
Total current liabilities
320.9
235.9
Long-term debt and finance lease obligations—less current portion and debt issuance costs
723.5
2,228.5
Long-term lease liability—operating
13.8
19.0
Deferred income taxes, net
257.6
200.6
Other non-current liabilities
20.1
13.1
Non-current liabilities held for sale
—
2.3
Total liabilities
1,335.9
2,699.4
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity (deficit):
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding
—
—
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 700,000,000 shares authorized; 96,225,910 and 95,187,161 issued as
1.0
1.0
Additional paid-in capital
348.5
333.8
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
—
(6.5)
Accumulated income (deficit)
310.5
(460.0)
Treasury stock at cost, 8,833,822 and 8,339,364 shares as of December 31, 2021 and
(89.2)
(80.7)
Total stockholders' equity (deficit)
570.8
(212.4)
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)
$
1,906.7
$
2,487.0
WIDEOPENWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED
(unaudited)
Three months ended
Three months ended
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Continued
Discontinued
Total
Continued
Discontinued
Total
(in millions, except per share data)
Revenue:
HSD
$
100.5
$
7.7
$
108.2
$
95.6
$
55.1
$
150.7
Video
51.0
4.8
55.8
60.3
38.7
99.0
Telephony
13.6
1.1
14.7
15.3
7.1
22.4
Total subscription services revenue
165.1
13.6
178.7
171.2
100.9
272.1
Other business services
5.4
—
5.4
5.7
0.4
6.1
Other
7.8
0.8
8.6
10.1
4.9
15.0
Total revenue
178.3
14.4
192.7
187.0
106.2
293.2
Costs and expenses:
Operating (excluding depreciation and
89.5
5.9
95.4
98.6
37.3
135.9
Selling, general and administrative
42.4
1.1
43.5
45.2
0.8
46.0
Depreciation and amortization
43.3
—
43.3
39.5
20.3
59.8
Impairment losses on intangibles and
—
—
—
14.0
—
14.0
175.2
7.0
182.2
197.3
58.4
255.7
Income (loss) from operations
3.1
7.4
10.5
(10.3)
47.8
37.5
Other income (expense):
Interest (expense) income
(10.9)
—
(10.9)
(31.9)
(0.7)
(32.6)
Gain (loss) on sale of assets, net
—
311.7
311.7
(0.3)
(0.1)
(0.4)
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
(3.2)
—
(3.2)
—
—
—
Other income, net
7.1
—
7.1
(0.2)
0.4
0.2
(Loss) income before provision for
(3.9)
319.1
315.2
(42.7)
47.4
4.7
Income tax benefit
1.7
(86.3)
(84.6)
8.8
(10.4)
(1.6)
Net (loss) income
$
(2.2)
$
232.8
$
230.6
$
(33.9)
$
37.0
$
3.1
(Loss) earnings per share
Basic
$
(0.03)
$
2.80
$
2.77
$
(0.39)
$
0.43
$
0.04
Diluted
$
(0.03)
$
2.80
$
2.77
$
(0.39)
$
0.43
$
0.04
Weighted-average common shares
Basic
83,031,566
81,816,946
Diluted
83,031,566
81,816,946
WIDEOPENWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE YEAR ENDED
(unaudited)
Year ended
Year ended
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Continued
Discontinued
Total
Continued
Discontinued
Total
(in millions, except per share data)
Revenue:
HSD
$
399.1
$
167.9
$
567.0
$
359.0
$
208.2
$
567.2
Video
215.5
105.9
321.4
247.8
161.0
408.8
Telephony
57.4
19.9
77.3
65.3
28.8
94.1
Total subscription services revenue
672.0
293.7
965.7
672.1
398.0
1,070.1
Other business services
22.3
1.6
23.9
23.4
1.9
25.3
Other
31.4
13.0
44.4
34.7
18.3
53.0
Total revenue
725.7
308.3
1,034.0
730.2
418.2
1,148.4
Costs and expenses:
Operating (excluding depreciation
376.4
112.0
488.4
405.2
165.0
570.2
Selling, general and administrative
175.2
11.8
187.0
170.2
12.3
182.5
Depreciation and amortization
169.3
41.0
210.3
151.0
79.6
230.6
Impairment losses on intangibles and
—
—
—
14.0
—
14.0
720.9
164.8
885.7
740.4
256.9
997.3
Income (loss) from operations
4.8
143.5
148.3
(10.2)
161.3
151.1
Other income (expense):
Interest expense
(93.5)
0.4
(93.1)
(130.0)
(0.7)
(130.7)
Gain on sale of assets, net
—
1,001.8
1,001.8
—
—
—
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
(3.2)
—
(3.2)
—
—
—
Other income, net
9.5
0.1
9.6
1.3
0.5
1.8
(Loss) income before provision for
(82.4)
1,145.8
1,063.4
(138.9)
161.1
22.2
Income tax benefit
13.8
(306.7)
(292.9)
30.6
(38.4)
(7.8)
Net (loss) income
$
(68.6)
$
839.1
$
770.5
$
(108.3)
$
122.7
$
14.4
(Loss) earnings per share
Basic
$
(0.83)
$
10.14
$
9.31
$
(1.33)
$
1.51
$
0.18
Diluted
$
(0.83)
$
10.14
$
9.31
$
(1.33)
$
1.51
$
0.18
Weighted-average common shares
Basic
82,720,934
81,561,707
Diluted
82,720,934
81,561,707
WIDEOPENWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited)
Year Ended
December 31,
2021
2020
(in millions)
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
770.5
$
14.4
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
210.3
230.6
Deferred income taxes
54.9
5.3
Provision for doubtful accounts
11.2
16.8
Gain on sale of markets
(1,001.3)
—
Gain on sale of assets, net
(0.5)
—
Amortization of debt issuance costs and discount
4.7
4.7
Loss on debt extinguishment
3.2
—
Impairment losses on intangibles and goodwill
—
14.0
Non-cash compensation
15.3
11.1
Other non-cash items
(0.2)
(0.2)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Receivables and other operating assets
(27.9)
(28.1)
Payables and accruals
133.8
8.8
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
174.0
$
277.4
Cash flows from investing activities:
Capital expenditures
$
(207.7)
$
(234.1)
Proceeds from sale of markets, net
1,765.7
—
Other investing activities
1.3
(0.2)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
$
1,559.3
$
(234.3)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net
$
762.1
$
91.0
Payments on long-term debt and finance lease obligations
(2,303.5)
(141.7)
Payments of debt issuance costs
(2.6)
—
Purchase of shares
(8.5)
(1.0)
Net cash used in financing activities
$
(1,552.5)
$
(51.7)
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
180.8
(8.6)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
12.4
21.0
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
193.2
$
12.4
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:
Cash paid during the periods for interest
$
93.1
$
124.0
Cash paid during the periods for income taxes
$
97.1
$
1.5
Cash received during the periods for refunds of income taxes
$
—
$
4.6
Non-cash financing activities:
Other financing arrangements
$
—
$
1.1
Capital expenditure accounts payable and accruals
$
27.4
$
19.1
About WOW!
WOW! is one of the nation's leading broadband providers, with an efficient, high-performing network that passes 1.9 million residential, business and wholesale consumers. WOW! provides services in 14 markets located in Michigan, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia. With an expansive portfolio of advanced services, including high-speed Internet services, cable TV, phone, business data, voice, and cloud services, the company is dedicated to providing outstanding service at affordable prices. WOW! also serves as a leader in exceptional human resources practices, having been recognized seven times by the National Association for Business Resources as a Best & Brightest Company to Work For, winning the award for the last four consecutive years. Visit www.wowway.com for more information.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements represent our goals, beliefs, plans and expectations about our prospects for the future and other future events. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical fact and can be identified by terms such as "may," "intend," "might," "will," "should," "could," "would," "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "estimate," "plan," "project," "predict," "potential," or the negative of these terms. Although these forward-looking statements reflect our good-faith belief and reasonable judgment based on current information, these statements are qualified by important factors, many of which are beyond our control that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These factors and other risks that could cause our actual results to differ materially are set forth in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report filed on Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and other reports subsequently filed with the SEC. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this report are made as of the date hereof or the date specified herein, based on information available to us as of such date. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company has included certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release, including Adjusted EBITDA. These terms, as defined herein, are not intended to be considered in isolation, as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"). These terms may vary from the use of similar terms by other companies in our industry due to different methods of calculation and therefore are not necessarily comparable.
Subscriber Information
The Company uses the terms defined below throughout this release.
WIDEOPENWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliations of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures
(unaudited)
The following table provides a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income for the periods presented:
Three months ended
Year ended
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
(in millions)
Net Income
$
230.6
$
3.1
$
770.5
$
14.4
Depreciation and amortization
43.3
59.8
210.3
230.6
Impairment losses on intangibles and goodwill
—
14.0
—
14.0
Interest expense
10.9
32.6
93.1
130.7
Gain on sale of assets, net
(311.7)
0.4
(1,001.8)
—
Non-recurring professional fees, M&A integration and restructuring expense
17.8
9.1
40.2
30.3
Non-cash stock compensation
3.7
2.8
15.3
11.1
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
3.2
—
3.2
—
Other income, net
(7.1)
(0.2)
(9.6)
(1.8)
Income tax expense
84.6
1.6
292.9
7.8
Adjusted EBITDA
$
75.3
$
123.2
$
414.1
$
437.1
Pro Forma Adjustments
Less: Adjusted EBITDA attributable to disposed service areas
(6.3)
(54.1)
(152.5)
(196.4)
Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA
$
69.0
$
69.1
$
261.6
$
240.7
WIDEOPENWEST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Capital Expenditures and Subscriber Information
(unaudited)
The following table provides additional information regarding our Capital Expenditures for the periods presented:
Three months ended
Three months ended
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Continuing
Discontinued
Total
Continuing
Discontinued
Total
(in millions)
Capital Expenditures
Customer premise equipment
$
12.9
$
2.2
$
15.1
$
25.0
$
13.4
$
38.4
Scalable infrastructure
10.0
—
10.0
11.1
1.2
12.3
Line extensions
2.1
1.3
3.4
2.8
1.1
3.9
Support capital and other
11.1
0.7
11.8
11.1
2.1
13.2
Total
$
36.1
$
4.2
$
40.3
$
50.0
$
17.8
$
67.8
Capital expenditures included in total related to:
Edge-outs
$
1.3
$
—
$
1.3
$
1.5
$
0.6
$
2.1
Business services
$
3.0
$
—
$
3.0
$
2.5
$
1.0
$
3.5
The following table provides additional information regarding our Capital Expenditures for the periods presented:
Year ended
Year ended
December 31, 2021
December 31, 2020
Continuing
Discontinued
Total
Continuing
Discontinued
Total
(in millions)
Capital Expenditures
Customer premise equipment
$
68.1
$
29.8
$
97.9
$
87.9
$
48.4
$
136.3
Scalable infrastructure
40.3
3.2
43.5
32.2
2.0
34.2
Line extensions
13.6
4.2
17.8
13.9
1.9
15.8
Support capital and other
40.3
8.2
48.5
37.4
10.4
47.8
Total
$
162.3
$
45.4
$
207.7
$
171.4
$
62.7
$
234.1
Capital expenditures included in
Edge-outs
$
4.5
$
1.4
$
5.9
$
6.5
$
2.1
$
8.6
Business services
$
13.8
$
2.7
$
16.5
$
13.7
$
2.0
$
15.7
The following table provides an unaudited summary of our continuing operations subscriber information:
December 31,
March 31,
June 30,
September 30,
December 31,
2020 (1)
2021
2021
2021
2021
Homes Passed
1,871,800
1,873,900
1,877,300
1,880,900
1,882,100
Total Subscribers
522,900
528,000
530,500
531,600
532,900
HSD RGUs
498,800
504,900
507,900
509,500
511,700
Video RGUs
189,400
178,800
169,300
158,600
150,600
Telephony RGUs
110,400
108,000
105,600
102,400
100,000
Total RGUs
798,600
791,700
782,800
770,500
762,300
(1)
The Company combined certain billing systems during the second quarter of 2021, which standardized the statistical reporting of key metrics. The standardized reporting led to the following increases (decreases) at December 31, 2020: Homes passed 15,400, Total subscribers (4,200), HSD RGUs (700), Video RGUs (1,800), Telephony RGUs (600), and Total RGUs (3,100).
Additional Information Available on Website:The information in this press release should be read in conjunction with the financial statements and footnotes contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, which will be posted on of our investor relations website at ir.wowway.com, when it is filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). A slide presentation to accompany the conference call and a trending schedule containing historical customer and financial data will also be available on our website.
