Ohio is overwhelmingly the best state to raise a family in 2022

Ohio is overwhelmingly the best state to raise a family in 2022

OAK PARK, Calif., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dwellics, the authority in U.S. city data and personalized advice on where to move, today unveils the 2022 Report, Top 100: Best Cities to Raise a Family in the Midwest.

Dwellics 2022 Best Cities in America (PRNewswire)

The report analyzed key factors including quality of education, community (percentage of married households with school-aged children), climate comfort (days between 50-90 degrees Fahrenheit), infrastructure (number of parks, outdoor activities, internet speeds), safety (natural disaster risks, crime), and finances (childcare costs, property prices, and cost of living).

Dwellics analyzed over 10,000 Midwestern cities across Ohio, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri, Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan.

The Report reveals several surprising trends, including Ohio exceeding all other states in the region by scoring nine of the top ten positions on the list and thirty of the top forty. The best Ohio cities to raise a family:

New Albany, Ohio (#1)

Dublin, Ohio (#2)

Kirtland, Ohio (#3)

Liberty Township, Ohio (#4)

Washington Township, Ohio (#5)

Plain Township, Ohio (#6)

Wyoming , Ohio (#7)

The Village of Indian Hill, Ohio (#8)

Solon, Ohio (#10)

With increasingly more of the U.S. population working remotely during the pandemic, parents are finding that being untethered means being able to relocate to seek out the best for their families.

Another report, by UpWork, the world's largest work marketplace, revealed that between 6.9% to 11.5% of U.S. households intend to move in 2022; many respondents with children cite the desire to leave major cities and move into less expensive housing markets with more amenities for families and working parents.

Dwellics' Report reflects this inclination, with none of Ohio's top ten most populous cities making the list. Instead, smaller cities and towns like New Albany (population 10,825), Dublin (population 49,328), and Kirtland (population 6,937) rank highest in the Buckeye State.

Media Contact:

Giselle Sitdykova

gsitdykova@nefeligrp.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Dwellics