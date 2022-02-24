ID.me Enhances Protections to Streamline Equitable Access to Services

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ID.me today announced a new Human in the Loop team to ensure equitable access to digital services. The new team adds an additional protection layer alongside ID.me's existing video chat verification team .

Human in the Loop agents are empowered to review all users who fail the ID card or selfie step in real-time. With this new feature, when a user's ID card or selfie match is rejected during the automated process, their document or selfie is sent directly to a human reviewer. If the information subsequently passes manual review, users can continue identity verification through the automated process. If the human agent also cannot pass the document or selfie, then users are directed to a one-to-one live video chat to verify with a human agent.

"ID.me is deeply committed to access and equity," said Blake Hall, ID.me co-founder and CEO. "For years, we have combined human agents with automated technology to guard against any potential bias. Now, the Human in the Loop team enables us to verify more users faster in order to ensure equitable and streamlined access to vital government services."

Early results show Human in the Loop reduces by 18% the number of users who need to verify through video chat. ID.me also previously announced a verification pathway that allows individuals to verify directly with a human agent. These combined capabilities empower users to verify in the manner they prefer with a better user experience.

ID.me simplifies how individuals prove and share their identity online. The ID.me secure digital identity network has 76 million users with over 145,000 new people joining daily, as well as partnerships with 30 states, 10 federal agencies, and over 500 consumer brands. The company provides identity proofing, authentication and group affiliation verification for organizations across sectors. The company's technology meets the federal standards for consumer authentication and is approved as a NIST 800-63-3 IAL2 / AAL2 conformant credential service provider by the Kantara Initiative. ID.me's Identity Gateway also has a Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Moderate Authority to Operate (ATO). ID.me is the only provider with video chat and is committed to "No Identity Left Behind" to enable all people to have a secure digital identity. To learn more, visit https://www.ID.me/

