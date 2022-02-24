EchoStar Announces Financial Results for the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) today announced its financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021.
Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 Financial Highlights:
- Consolidated revenue of $498.6 million.
- Net loss of $80.1 million, consolidated net loss attributable to EchoStar common stock of $76.3 million, and basic and diluted loss per share of $0.88.
- Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of $159.5 million (see discussion and the reconciliation of GAAP to this non-GAAP measure below).
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 Financial Highlights:
- Consolidated revenue of $1,985.7 million.
- Net income of $62.7 million, consolidated net income attributable to EchoStar common stock of $72.9 million, and basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.81.
- Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of $718.9 million (see discussion and the reconciliation of GAAP to this non-GAAP measure below).
"The EchoStar team delivered another solid performance in 2021 with year over year growth in revenue, net income, and adjusted EBITDA," commented Michael Dugan, CEO and President of EchoStar. "We remain focused on meeting our customers' needs while operating our business in an efficient manner, innovating new multi-transport technology solutions and preparing to place our next satellite, EchoStar XXIV/JUPITER 3, into service."
Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 - Additional Information:
- Consolidated revenue increased 1.9% or $9.4 million year over year primarily driven by higher equipment sales of $18.8 million to our domestic and international enterprise customers partially offset by lower service revenues of $9.4 million primarily due to lower broadband consumer customers.
- Adjusted EBITDA decreased 4.3% or $7.2 million year over year.
- Net income decreased $77.5 year over year. The decrease was primarily due to the impairment of our equity investment in DISH Mexico of $55.3 million, losses on investments, net, of $49.9 million, and unfavorable changes in foreign currency exchange rates of $11.2 million. These items were partially offset by lower net interest expense of $19.4 million and higher operating income of $5.5 million.
- Hughes broadband subscribers totaled approximately 1,462,000, declining 48,000 from September 30, 2021. The decrease primarily reflects a balancing of capacity utilization with subscriber levels in areas of high bandwidth demand in both the US and Latin America.
- For the three months ended December 31, 2021, approximately 65% of Hughes segment revenue was attributable to our consumer customers with approximately 35% attributable to our enterprise customers.
- Cash, cash equivalents and current marketable investment securities were $1.5 billion as of December 31, 2021.
- During the three months ended December 31, 2021, we purchased 1,203,821 shares of our Class A common stock in open market trades.
Set forth below is a table highlighting certain of EchoStar's segment results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 (amounts in thousands) (all US GAAP amounts reference results from operations):
For the three months
For the twelve months
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenue
Hughes
$ 491,154
$ 482,418
$ 1,956,226
$ 1,860,834
EchoStar Satellite Services
4,871
4,165
17,679
17,398
Corporate and Other
2,619
2,690
11,815
9,675
Total revenue
$ 498,644
$ 489,273
$ 1,985,720
$ 1,887,907
Adjusted EBITDA
Hughes
$ 178,218
$ 188,389
$ 790,469
$ 723,343
EchoStar Satellite Services
2,704
2,026
9,185
7,873
Corporate & Other:
Corporate overhead, operating and other
(20,675)
(23,920)
(82,615)
(87,867)
Equity in earnings (losses) of
(723)
226
1,892
(434)
Total Corporate & Other
(21,398)
(23,694)
(80,723)
(88,301)
Total Adjusted EBITDA
$ 159,524
$ 166,721
$ 718,931
$ 642,915
Net income (loss)
$ (80,083)
$ (2,597)
$ 62,721
$ (51,904)
Expenditures for property and equipment
$ 86,427
$ 113,757
$ 438,430
$ 408,798
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measurement (amounts in thousands):
For the three months
For the twelve months
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net income (loss)
$ (80,083)
$ (2,597)
$ 62,721
$ (51,904)
Interest income, net
(5,887)
(6,275)
(22,801)
(39,982)
Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized
15,664
35,469
95,512
147,927
Income tax provision (benefit), net
2,579
17,760
65,626
24,069
Depreciation and amortization
122,465
132,934
491,329
525,011
Net loss (income) attributable to non-controlling interests
3,735
2,714
10,154
11,754
EBITDA
58,473
180,005
702,541
616,875
(Gains) losses on investments, net
43,450
(6,458)
(69,531)
31,306
Impairment of long-lived assets
—
1,685
245
1,685
Impairment loss on equity method investment
55,266
—
55,266
—
Litigation Expense
—
—
16,800
—
License fee dispute - India, net of non-
(233)
107
(941)
(936)
Loss on Debt Repurchase
—
—
1,938
—
Foreign currency transaction (gains)
2,568
(8,618)
12,613
(6,015)
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 159,524
$ 166,721
$ 718,931
$ 642,915
Note on Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
EBITDA is defined as "Net income (loss)" excluding "Interest income, net," Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized," "Income tax benefit (provision), net," "Depreciation and amortization," and "Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests."
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA excluding Gains and losses on investments, net, Foreign currency transaction gains (losses), net, and other non-recurring or non-operational items. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures determined in accordance with US GAAP. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are reconciled to Net income (loss) in the table above and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income, net income or any other measure determined in accordance with US GAAP. Our management uses EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as measures of our operating efficiency and overall financial performance for benchmarking against our peers and competitors. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the underlying operating performance of our business and are appropriate to enhance an overall understanding of our financial performance. Management also believes that EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful to investors because they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties to evaluate the performance of companies in our industry.
The consolidated financial statements of EchoStar for the periods ended December 31, 2021 are attached to this press release. Detailed financial data and other information are available in EchoStar's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2021 filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
EchoStar will host a conference call to discuss its earnings on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The conference call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode on EchoStar's investor relations website at ir.echostar.com. To ask a question, the dial in numbers are (833) 562-0124 (toll-free) and (661) 567-1102 (international), Conference ID 4197436.
About EchoStar Corporation
EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) is a premier global provider of satellite communications solutions. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., and conducting business around the globe, EchoStar is a pioneer in secure communications technologies through its Hughes Network Systems and EchoStar Satellite Services business segments.
Safe Harbor Statement under the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995
This press release may contain statements that are forward looking, as that term is defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. When used in this release, the words "believe," "anticipate," "goal," "seek," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "project," "continue," "future," "will," "would," "can," "may," "plans," and similar expressions and the use of future dates are intended to identify forward–looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in these forward–looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. We assume no responsibility for the accuracy of forward-looking statements or information or for updating forward-looking information or statements. These statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. See "Risk Factors" in EchoStar's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2021 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in the other documents EchoStar files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.
ECHOSTAR CORPORATION
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
As of December 31,
2021
2020
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 535,894
$ 896,005
Marketable investment securities
1,010,496
1,638,271
Trade accounts receivable and contract assets, net
182,063
183,989
Other current assets, net
198,444
189,821
Total current assets
1,926,897
2,908,086
Non-current assets:
Property and equipment, net
2,338,285
2,390,313
Operating lease right-of-use assets
149,198
128,303
Goodwill
511,086
511,597
Regulatory authorizations, net
469,766
478,762
Other intangible assets, net
13,984
18,433
Other investments, net
297,747
284,937
Other non-current assets, net
338,241
352,921
Total non-current assets
4,118,307
4,165,266
Total assets
$ 6,045,204
$ 7,073,352
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Trade accounts payable
$ 109,338
$ 122,366
Current portion of long-term debt, net
—
898,237
Contract liabilities
141,343
104,569
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
209,442
299,999
Total current liabilities
460,123
1,425,171
Non-current liabilities:
Long-term debt, net
1,495,994
1,495,256
Deferred tax liabilities, net
403,684
359,896
Operating lease liabilities
134,897
114,886
Other non-current liabilities
136,426
70,893
Total non-current liabilities
2,171,001
2,040,931
Total liabilities
2,631,124
3,466,102
Commitments and contingencies
ECHOSTAR CORPORATION
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized, none issued
—
—
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 4,000,000,000 shares authorized:
Class A common stock, $0.001 par value, 1,600,000,000 shares authorized,
58
57
Class B convertible common stock, $0.001 par value, 800,000,000 shares
48
48
Class C convertible common stock, $0.001 par value, 800,000,000 shares
—
—
Class D common stock, $0.001 par value, 800,000,000 shares authorized,
—
—
Additional paid-in capital
3,345,878
3,321,426
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(212,102)
(187,876)
Accumulated earnings (losses)
656,466
583,591
Treasury shares, at cost
(436,521)
(174,912)
Total EchoStar Corporation stockholders' equity
3,353,827
3,542,334
Non-controlling interests
60,253
64,916
Total stockholders' equity
3,414,080
3,607,250
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 6,045,204
$ 7,073,352
ECHOSTAR CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
For the years ended December 31,
2021
2020
2019
Revenue:
Services and other revenue
$ 1,715,287
$ 1,682,304
$ 1,619,271
Equipment revenue
270,433
205,603
266,810
Total revenue
1,985,720
1,887,907
1,886,081
Costs and expenses:
Cost of sales - services and other (exclusive of
551,679
577,943
561,353
Cost of sales - equipment (exclusive of
231,975
166,435
226,002
Selling, general and administrative expenses
461,705
474,912
509,145
Research and development expenses
31,777
29,448
25,739
Depreciation and amortization
491,329
525,011
490,765
Impairment of long-lived assets
245
1,685
—
Total costs and expenses
1,768,710
1,775,434
1,813,004
Operating income (loss)
217,010
112,473
73,077
Other income (expense):
Interest income, net
22,801
39,982
82,352
Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized
(95,512)
(147,927)
(251,016)
Gains (losses) on investments, net
69,531
(31,306)
28,912
Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated
(5,170)
(7,267)
(14,734)
Foreign currency transaction gains (losses), net
(12,613)
6,015
(11,590)
Other-than-temporary impairment losses on
(55,266)
—
—
Other, net
(12,434)
195
(166)
Total other income (expense), net
(88,663)
(140,308)
(166,242)
Income (loss) from continuing operations before
128,347
(27,835)
(93,165)
Income tax benefit (provision), net
(65,626)
(24,069)
(20,488)
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
62,721
(51,904)
(113,653)
Net income (loss) from discontinued operations
—
—
39,401
Net income (loss)
62,721
(51,904)
(74,252)
Less: Net loss (income) attributable to non-
10,154
11,754
11,335
Net income (loss) attributable to EchoStar
$ 72,875
$ (40,150)
$ (62,917)
Earnings (losses) per share - Class A and B common stock:
Basic and diluted earnings (losses) from
$ 0.81
$ (0.41)
$ (1.06)
Total basic and diluted earnings (losses) per share
$ 0.81
$ (0.41)
$ (0.65)
ECHOSTAR CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Amounts in thousands)
For the years ended December 31,
2021
2020
2019
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income (loss)
$ 62,721
$ (51,904)
$ (74,252)
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to
Depreciation and amortization
491,329
525,011
588,200
Impairment of long-lived assets
245
1,685
—
Losses (gains) on investments, net
(69,531)
31,306
(28,912)
Equity in losses (earnings) of unconsolidated
5,170
7,267
14,734
Foreign currency transaction losses (gains),
12,613
(6,015)
11,590
Deferred tax provision (benefit), net
37,664
18,147
32,542
Stock-based compensation
7,699
8,887
9,353
Amortization of debt issuance costs
2,381
4,324
5,912
Dividends received from unconsolidated
—
—
2,716
Other-than-temporary impairment losses on
55,266
—
—
Other, net
19,740
(12,501)
6,297
Changes in assets and liabilities, net:
Trade accounts receivable and contract
(2,334)
2,237
8,289
Other current assets, net
(7,303)
(12,984)
(39,190)
Trade accounts payable
(15,599)
(12,339)
13,149
Contract liabilities
36,774
3,509
26,376
Accrued expenses and other current
(84,621)
42,822
66,352
Non-current assets and non-current
80,012
(15,064)
13,166
Net cash provided by (used for) operating
632,226
534,388
656,322
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of marketable investment securities
(1,651,608)
(2,799,838)
(993,369)
Sales and maturities of marketable investment
2,321,560
2,110,336
2,391,220
Expenditures for property and equipment
(438,430)
(408,798)
(418,584)
Expenditures for externally marketed software
(33,543)
(38,655)
(29,310)
Purchase of other investments
(50,000)
(5,500)
(93,687)
Sales of other investments
10,951
—
—
Investments in unconsolidated affiliates
—
—
(2,149)
Purchases of regulatory authorizations
—
—
(34,447)
Dividend received from unconsolidated affiliate
—
—
2,284
Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities
158,930
(1,142,455)
821,958
Cash flows from financing activities:
Repurchase and maturity of the 2019 Senior
—
—
(920,923)
Repurchase and maturity of the 2021 Senior
(901,818)
—
—
Payment of finance lease obligations
(670)
(811)
(29,347)
Payment of in-orbit incentive obligations
(2,214)
(1,554)
(5,447)
Proceeds from Class A common stock options
408
855
67,337
Proceeds from Class A common stock issued
9,471
10,109
9,779
Treasury share repurchase
(261,436)
(43,458)
—
Contribution by non-controlling interest holder
9,880
18,241
—
Purchase of non-controlling interest
—
—
(7,313)
Other, net
(966)
998
603
Net cash provided by (used for) financing
(1,147,345)
(15,620)
(885,311)
Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash
(3,749)
(1,390)
(575)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash
(359,938)
(625,077)
592,394
Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted
896,812
1,521,889
929,495
Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted
$ 536,874
$ 896,812
$ 1,521,889
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE EchoStar Corporation