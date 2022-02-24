Creator Economy Platform Koji Launches Calendly App To Bring Frictionless Scheduling To Link in Bio New Link In Bio App Lets Creators Take Free Or Paid Bookings Directly Inside Every Social Media App

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Koji, the app store for the creator economy and the world's most powerful Link in Bio platform, today announced the launch of a Calendly app in its app store. The app gives creators a powerful new way to connect with audiences by bringing Calendly's streamlined scheduling tools, including features like paid bookings, directly to the Link in Bio.

"Koji's Link in Bio is how leading creators and professionals share the 'menu' of all the ways their audience can interact with them, and scheduling is an important part of that. From clients scheduling time with business coaches to fans booking VIP meet-and-greets with their favorite content creators, the new Calendly app is a must-have for everyone's Link in Bio," said Dmitry Shapiro, Koji CEO.

The new app is free to use for all Koji users, and Koji users who are also Calendly Pro users have the option to set a price per meeting and collect payment directly in the app at booking time. This powerful feature opens the door to countless new use cases for business professionals like consultants and coaches. Paid Booking also brings Calendly's frictionless scheduling tools to a new audience of streamers, influencers, and content creators whose audiences are looking for personal connections in the form of things like advice sessions and meet-and-greets.

The Calendly app is available today on the Koji App Store.

