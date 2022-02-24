CapabilitySource Announces New Partnerships with HubSpot, Acquia, monday.com, BrandMaker

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CapabilitySource, a leading marketing operations consultancy, announced new partnerships with four innovative marketing brands – HubSpot, Acquia, monday.com and BrandMaker. These new partnerships increase CapabilitySource's opportunity to offer innovative, collaborative and modern marketing operations solutions to organizations of all sizes and budgets.

"With these new partnerships, we can now offer the marketing operations expertise that has been trusted by our Fortune 100 clients to small- and mid-sized companies," said CapabilitySource President and CEO Glenn Coward. "We are proud to expand our technology toolbox to implement solutions for any sized marketing organization looking to improve marketing operations through modern collaboration, automation, integrations and marketing innovation."

All of these partnerships offer key opportunities for small to large marketing teams to improve strategic innovation and cost-saving operational processes: HubSpot and Acquia provide clients with greater marketing innovation capabilities; monday.com and BrandMaker offer options for optimizing marketing operations processes and initiatives.

CapabilitySource is a solutions partner with HubSpot, a fully integrated CRM platform that is ideal for helping small- to mid-sized companies improve inbound and outbound marketing capabilities without the price and rigor of more complex platforms. For mid- to large-sized companies, Acquia provides the ability to develop and deliver complete experiences, including through the creation of marketing-enabled websites. Both platforms are powerful tools in helping teams modernize and change how they traditionally interact with their consumer marketplace, depending on their budget, needs and goals.

monday.com is a customizable work management tool for smaller teams looking to mature their marketing operations capabilities. The tool helps teams digitally transform more quickly and create standardized, predictable workflow. BrandMaker's marketing operations suite enables marketers to lead with confidence and accelerate time to market by helping them plan, predict, invest, execute and improve performance. It is ideal for mid- to large-sized teams that need to transform end-to-end marketing workflow. Their recent acquisitions of Allocadia and Hive9 make them a valuable tool for CapabilitySource's clients.

About CapabilitySource: Founded in 2011, CapabilitySource is a marketing operations consultancy that provides technology strategy, implementation, integration and support services with specializations in collaborative work management and marketing innovation. We help marketers in companies of all sizes use innovative approaches to solve everyday operational challenges and establish unique competitive advantages. Our team delivers solutions that realize up to $1 million in annual cost savings while increasing marketing productivity by up to 100 percent.

