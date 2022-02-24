"The Batman" Limited-Edition Merchandise and Exclusive Content Released by Echelon Fitness, DC and Warner Bros. Consumer Products

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Echelon , the connected fitness company revolutionizing the way people move, and Warner Bros. Consumer Products (WBCP) on behalf of DC today announced a limited edition collection of active wear and exclusive content for Echelon members, inspired by the new Warner Bros. Pictures' film "The Batman." The Batman-inspired gear will be available for purchase starting February 25, ahead of the new film's release on March 4 in North America.

Echelon and The Batman collection (PRNewswire)

The high-quality activewear line is strong and durable like the Caped Crusader himself and offers a full suite of merchandise, including outerwear, activewear and accessories. The collection is extremely limited, as each item will only be available in quantities of 50, making each piece even more special. The designs are unique: a jacket includes a light-up trim around the zipper and hood while the backpack has a unique design that gives the wearer a "hooded bat appearance."

In addition to the new merchandise, Echelon members will have access to unique content as a part of an exclusive offering for the online Echelon community. Echelon members will have the opportunity to experience a heart-racing and suspenseful journey through Gotham City with two instructor-led run/ride along classes for die-hard and newly minted Batman fans alike. The Rhythm Run class features 30 minutes of fun total-body heart rate pumping music-based movement. The Fusion 30 Minute Ride challenges physical and mental agility, offering a medley of drills testing strength, power, and speed. Participants will be immersed in Batman's universe as instructors provide key insights into characters and themes. These exclusive classes will take place the week of March 7 following the movie premiere.

Echelon's "The Batman" collection also includes tanks and tees, pullover hoodies, a full zip hoodie (with light-up feature), a baseball cap, a jacket, a neoprene running belt and a reflective backpack with removable hood. All items will feature "The Batman" and Echelon logo treatments, as well as limited-edition certification and a bonus feature of the collectible hangtag certification. The collection sits alongside other Warner Bros. Consumer Products partners, as part of the largest collection of Batman film products in over a decade.

"Echelon is known for not only producing one of the most comprehensive portfolios of connected fitness equipment, from cycles to rowers, mirror, treads and more, but also for offering a wide range of content across genres to match all workout styles and customer needs," said Lou Lentine, Chairman, Echelon Fitness. "This special collaboration with Warner Bros. Consumer Products allows us to bring "The Batman" collection to life for our community and will allow our fans to connect to characters like Batman and Catwoman like never before. Our pillars for success and our unprecedented growth have included a wide range of high-performance connected equipment, safety, community, and engaging content. We believe that fitness can and should be accessible and something our community looks forward to. We are so excited to be part of this historic release and to deliver experiences they cannot get anywhere else."

Echelon's exclusive "The Batman" ride will be available On Demand on the member app. For more information about Echelon Fitness and the collection go to https://echelonfit.com/.

ABOUT ECHELON

Echelon has revolutionized at-home fitness since 2017 with a range of smart exercise equipment and an immersive membership experience. What began as a mission to make healthy living accessible to all has evolved to a thriving, global brand. Echelon empowers everyone to experience the feeling of elation and accomplishment after achieving their fitness goals. Members connect their Echelon smart bikes, rowers, treadmills, or fitness mirrors to the Echelon Fit app for access to live and on-demand workout classes filmed at Echelon studios around the world and led by professional instructors. Through the app, members track performance and progress in real-time, compete on the interactive Leaderboard and explore more than 2,000 off-equipment workouts to keep them motivated and inspired. For more information, visit echelonfit.com.

About "The Batman"

From Warner Bros. Pictures comes Matt Reeves' "The Batman," starring Robert Pattinson in the dual role of Gotham City's vigilante detective and his alter ego, reclusive billionaire Bruce Wayne. Two years of stalking the streets as the Batman (Robert Pattinson), striking fear into the hearts of criminals, has led Bruce Wayne deep into the shadows of Gotham City. With only a few trusted allies—Alfred (Andy Serkis), Lt. James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright)—amongst the city's corrupt network of officials and high-profile figures, the lone vigilante has established himself as the sole embodiment of vengeance amongst his fellow citizens. When a killer targets Gotham's elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends the World's Greatest Detective on an investigation into the underworld, where he encounters such characters as Selina Kyle (Zoë Kravitz), Oz/aka the Penguin (Colin Farrell), Carmine Falcone (John Turturro), and Edward Nashton/aka the Riddler (Paul Dano). As the evidence begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator's plans becomes clear, Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit, and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued Gotham City. Reeves ("The Planet of the Apes" franchise) directed from a screenplay by Reeves & Peter Craig, based on characters from DC. Batman was created by Bob Kane with Bill Finger. Dylan Clark (the "Planet of the Apes" films) and Reeves produced the film, with Michael E. Uslan, Walter Hamada, Chantal Nong Vo and Simon Emanuel serving as executive producers. Warner Bros. Pictures Presents a 6th & Idaho/Dylan Clark Productions Production, a Matt Reeves Film, "The Batman."

About Warner Bros. Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Consumer Products, part of WarnerMedia Global Brands and Experiences, extends the Studio's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on an award-winning range of toys, fashion, home décor, and publishing inspired by franchises and properties such as DC, Wizarding World, Looney Tunes, Hanna-Barbera, HBO, Cartoon Network and Adult Swim. The division's successful global themed entertainment business includes groundbreaking experiences such as The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, promotional partnerships and themed experiences, WBCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

About DC

DC, a WarnerMedia Company, creates iconic characters, enduring stories, and immersive experiences that inspire and entertain audiences of every generation around the world and is one of the world's largest publishers of comics and graphic novels. As a creative division, DC is charged with strategically integrating its stories and characters across film, television, consumer products, home entertainment, interactive games, DC UNIVERSE INFINITE digital subscription service and community engagement portal. For more information visit dccomics.com and dcuniverseinfinite.com .

Echelon and The Batman (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Echelon Fit