WISDOM GAMING PARTNERS WITH MINNESOTA TWINS AS OFFICIAL SPONSOR FOR MINNESOTA VARSITY LEAGUE 2022 SPRING SEASON

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wisdom Gaming and the Minnesota Twins today announced a partnership making the Twins the official spring 2022 sponsor of Minnesota Varsity League (MNVL), Wisdom's academic level esports organization. The partnership marks the first title one sponsor for MNVL, whose spring season kicks off March 21, culminating with the State Finals in June. The Minnesota Twins join current partners Torrent, MN Rokkr, GWOOP, and LeagueSpot.

Minnesota Varsity League (PRNewswire)

Founded in 2019, MNVL is the leading support within Minnesota for high schools interested in establishing esports programs and has grown its operation from 10 schools to over 50 schools and projects close to a thousand players for its Spring 2022 season. The organization aims to provide students with the essential skills that will benefit their academic and professional careers and recently announced it had made the league free due in part to its strategic partnerships.

"The growth and scale that MNVL has shown in the past few years have been nothing short of incredible," said Nicole Du Cane, VP of Business Development and Sales, Wisdom Gaming. "The prestige in bringing on a sponsor like the Minnesota Twins not only allows for MNVL's continued growth but also sets an example for students and parents of the level of support there is for the next generation of esports professionals."

As part of the interactive media sponsorship, the Minnesota Twins will sponsor 32 live streams for the 2022 regular season, three live streams for MNVL All-Star Weekend, and six live streams for the MNVL State Finals. Additionally, the Minnesota Twins logo will be included on the official MNVL website, live streams, and VODs platforms.

"We are excited to be partnering with Wisdom Gaming to sponsor MNVL Spring 2022 season," said Chris Iles, Senior Director, Brand Experience and Innovation for the Minnesota Twins. "The commitment that Wisdom has put forth with MNVL is an incredible testament to the innovation that exists within esports, and the Minnesota Twins are proud to foster this spirit – and its ability to empower the full potential of our youth – within our state."

"MNVL was built by a community of educators and students in an attempt to bring this impactful program to more students in our state," said Jake Utities, Director, Minnesota Varsity League. "As we enter our fourth season as an organization, there is an immense sense of pride in having the Minnesota Twins as our first tier-one sponsor. The opportunity this affords for Minnesota students cannot be understated and will only continue to help us operate as a league."

Registration for MNVL's Spring 2022 season is open and will close on March 1st. Please visit https://www.mnvl.org/register to learn how to get your school involved.

For more information on MNVL, visit www.mnvl.org and follow on Twitter at @MNVarsityLeague.

For more information on the Minnesota Twins, visit www.twinsbaseball.com and follow-on Twitter @Twins.

About Wisdom Gaming

Wisdom Gaming is an emerging leader in esports production, building global communities across the gaming ecosystem. Wisdom Gaming offers turnkey creative and production services, tournament organization, and marketing strategy for brands and publishers passionate about establishing their legacy in esports and gaming. The company boasts a growing portfolio of esports organizations, including Torrent and the Minnesota Varsity League (MNVL), that span professional, amateur, and scholastic levels of competition. Founded in 2019, the company is headquartered in Bloomington, MN where it maintains an office and a gaming and esports venue, arena, and live broadcast studio. For more information about Wisdom Gaming, visit www.wisdom.gg or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About the Minnesota Twins Baseball Club

The Minnesota Twins are a Major League Baseball team competing in the Central Division of the American League. The franchise has been a staple of the Minnesota sports and philanthropy scene since moving to the state in 1961. In addition to two World Series titles (1987 and 1991), the Twins have won 12 Division Championships (1969, 1987, 1970, 1991, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2006, 2009, 2010, 2019 and 2020) and three American League pennants (1965, 1987 and 1991). Since 2010, the Twins have played their home games at the award-winning Target Field in downtown Minneapolis. In addition, the Minnesota Twins Community Fund donates more than $1 million annually to benefit youth baseball and softball across Twins Territory. For additional information on the Minnesota Twins, please visit twinsbaseball.com.

Wisdom Logo (PRNewsfoto/Wisdom Gaming) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wisdom Gaming