TetraScience Announces Collaboration with PerkinElmer to Provide Signals Research™ Suite Customers with Accelerated Time to Value and Improved Scientific Data Outcomes

BOSTON, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TetraScience, the R&D Data Cloud company, announced today a new collaboration with PerkinElmer's Informatics business to facilitate faster and better scientific decision-making for customers of PerkinElmer's Signals ResearchTM Suite, a leading cloud-based, electronic lab notebook and informatics platform. Around the world today, millions of scientists at leading and emerging scientific research organizations use PerkinElmer's Informatics solutions to better capture, process, analyze and connect around their critical data to help drive more informed R&D and clinical decisions.

With the new collaboration, TetraScience will provide PerkinElmer Signals Research Suite customers with vendor-agnostic, onfigurable and productized instrument integrations via its Tetra R&D Data Cloud that will enhance data interoperability and reduce time to scientific outcomes.

"We are thrilled to partner with PerkinElmer, who provides industry-leading informatics capabilities, so that customers can realize the benefits of their science faster," says Alan Millar, Ph.D., VP of Business Development, Tetra Partner Network. We are honored to help extend a new paradigm of integrated informatics solutions centered around PerkinElmer's Signals Research Suite that will accelerate deployment, workflow automation, and data analytics to facilitate faster and better scientific insights."

One of the biggest challenges for laboratories performing routine and advanced analysis today is integrating multiple instruments, which produce data in unique formats, into seamless and high-performing workflows. By utilizing the Tetra R&D Data Cloud, the heterogeneous data formats will be engineered and harmonized into "Tetra Data", a vendor-neutral data model, that will create bidirectional data liquidity between Signals Research Suite and connected laboratory instruments.

"Modern laboratory informatics are a critical element in digital transformation," says David Gosalvez, Ph.D., Executive Director, Product Strategy, PerkinElmer Informatics. "PerkinElmer continues to be a leader in applying the latest, most robust technologies to our cloud-based solutions. This collaboration will allow our customers to gain end-to-end workflow automation much more rapidly, allowing them to ask smarter questions and get faster answers from their research."

"We admire PerkinElmer's leadership in embracing the need for an open ecosystem where data moves through the analytical laboratory and pharmaceutical ecosystem without constraints," says Patrick Grady, CEO of TetraScience. "We welcome them to the Tetra Partner Network. This collaboration combines the unique strengths of each company to produce unparalleled value to customers seeking unrestricted scientific innovation."

About TetraScience TetraScience is the R&D Data Cloud company with a mission to transform life sciences R&D, accelerate discovery, and improve and extend human life. The Tetra R&D Data Cloud provides life sciences companies with the flexibility, scalability, and data-centric capabilities to enable easy access to centralized, harmonized, and actionable scientific data and is actively deployed across enterprise pharma and biotech organizations. As an open platform, TetraScience has built the largest integration network of lab instruments, informatics applications, CRO/CDMOs, analytics, and data science partners, creating seamless interoperability and an innovation feedback loop that will drive the future of life sciences R&D. For more information, please visit tetrascience.com.

