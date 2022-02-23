TEAM SCHOSTAK FAMILY RESTAURANTS RECOGNIZED AS 2022 TOP WORKPLACES USA NATIONAL AWARD WINNER

LIVONIA, Mich., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants (TSFR), a Michigan-based family-owned restaurant group with an expansive portfolio of casual dining, fast casual, quick service and family dining restaurants throughout the state, announced today it has been recognized as a 2022 Top Workplaces USA national award winner.

The Top Workplaces USA award celebrates nationally recognized companies that make the world a better place to work together by prioritizing a people-centered culture and giving employees a voice. The award is based entirely on feedback from an employee engagement survey completed by the employees of participating workplaces. The survey measures 24 factors in seven categories, including company leadership, communication, career opportunities, cultural environment, managerial skills, pay and benefits. TSFR, which employs more than 6,500 employees throughout Michigan, ranked 22nd out of 50 recognized companies in the large business category, and was awarded alongside 200 total businesses among more than 2,500 total applicants.

"At TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants, commitment to our people first is a core value - so it is gratifying to be named a Top Workplace not only in Michigan, but on a national level," said Mark Schostak, executive chairman of TSFR. "In 2021, we celebrated our fourth consecutive year of being recognized as a Top Workplace in Michigan. National employer recognition is an even more significant achievement, and evidence of our accountable culture and commitment to training and development. We're thankful to our employees for their continued dedication to serve guests, grow as professionals and Lead the Way."

Each company in the 2022 Top Workplaces USA list was ranked among groups of similar size organizations to most accurately compare results. The large business category compares organizations with 2,500+ employees.

As a part of its benefits package, TSFR offers a 100 percent tuition-free education to eligible team members as well as their spouses, children and grandchildren. The truly unique program encourages lifelong learning and equips team members with skills to build a successful career. Employees and family members may use the benefits to enroll in an associate, bachelors or master's degree program through Cleary University's online program.

About TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants

Livonia, Mich.-based TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants is a family-owned restaurant group with an expansive portfolio of casual dining, fast casual, quick service and family dining restaurants throughout the state of Michigan. With a commitment to quality operations, TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants is an industry leader in attracting, developing and retaining the most talented workforce that proudly delights its guests and sets an unmatched standard of excellence. For the past four decades, TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants has expanded its restaurant catalog to include 63 Applebee's (including the world's only co-branded Applebee's/IHOP, inside Detroit's Millender center), 22 Olga's Kitchen restaurants, 3 Olga's Fresh Grilles, 4 Olga's Expresses, 12 MOD Pizza restaurants, and 8 Del Taco restaurants. Additionally, in May 2019 TSFR increased its portfolio to include 56 Wendy's locations across Michigan. For more information, visit www.teamschostak.com .

