SERVANDO & FLORENTINO RETURN TO THE STAGE

MIAMI, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Loud And Live, the entertainment, marketing and media company based in South Florida, announced today the return to the stage of the renowned Venezuelan duo Servando y Florentino with their new tour entitled En Tu Ciudad Tour. The long-awaited tour will begin in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on Friday, September 9, and will visit several cities in the United States, concluding in Los Angeles, California. Among the main cities they will visit are Miami, Orlando, New York, Chicago, Dallas and Houston.

EL DÚO SERVANDO Y FLORENTINO REGRESA A LOS ESCENARIOS CON SU NUEVA GIRA "EN CAMBIO TOUR".

"Loud And Live is proud to present the tour of this talented duo of singer-songwriters," said Nelson Albareda, two-time Latin GRAMMY®- and one-time GRAMMY®-winning producer. as founder and CEO of the tour's production company, Loud And Live. "I have no doubt that their audience will welcome them with open arms."

The duo of brothers began singing in 1993 as part of Salserín, a musical group, becoming independent in 1997. Since then, they have gained great success as singers, composers and music producers, being recognized with nominations for the Latin GRAMMY® and the Premio Lo Nuestro®, among other important awards.

They have collaborated with great artists such as Ricardo Montaner, Oscar D'León, Franco De Vita, Guaynaa, Becky G, Bad Bunny, Ricky Martin, Maluma, Enrique Iglesias, Reik, JLo and J Balvin, among others. The repertoire of the tour will consist of their most recent hits such as "Te Encontro" and "Los Cachos", as well as the classics of their repertoire: "Una Fan Enamorada", "Una Canción Que Te Enamore", "Muchacho Solitario" and "Alíviame".

Tickets for EN TU CIUDAD TOUR will go on PRE-SALE on Thursday, February 24 at 10 AM (Local Time) and on general sale on Friday, February 25 starting at 10 AM (Local Time). Tickets will be on sale at the venues' box offices and on different ticketing platforms. For more information visit ENTUCIUDADTOUR.com.

About Loud And Live:

An Entertainment, Marketing, Media & Live Events Company, Loud And Live performs at the intersection of music, sports, lifestyle and content development. Headquartered in Miami with additional offices in San Francisco, Puerto Rico, Mexico and Spain, Loud And Live is driven by its passion to create engaging experiences for global audiences.

About Servando and Florentino:

Servando Moriche Primera Mussett: Born in Caracas, Capital District, Venezuela, on August 27, 1980, he is a musician, singer, songwriter and actor. At the age of 12, he won the award as the youngest composer for the song "Bella ladrona". For many years he has been successful in the world of composition, being responsible for international hits such as: "La Reina" by Christina Aguilera; Kali Uchis' "Telepathy"; "Mayores" de Becky G feat. BadBunny; "It Doesn't Take Away From Me" by Ricky Martin feat. Maluma; "El Baño" by Enrique Iglesias feat. Bad Bunny; "Felices los cuatro" by Maluma; "Friends with Benefits" by Reik feat. Maluma; "Baila Conmigo" by JLo and "El Peor" by Chyno feat. J Balvin, are just some of them.

Florentino Primera Mussett: Born in Acarigua, Portuguesa, Venezuela, on August 31, 1981, he is a musician, singer, songwriter and producer. During this "pause" as a duo, they were in charge of producing cultural and musical events, among which "Watuyusei" stands out in the Falcón State. At the present time, he is the composer of the next songs by Marc Anthony and Chayanna, while his composition "La mitad" by Nacho, Mike Bahía and Carlos is on hit on digital platforms.

