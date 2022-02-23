Reds team up with leader in cloud storage

LIVERPOOL, United Kingdom and BOSTON, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Liverpool FC has welcomed Wasabi Technologies as its new Official Cloud Storage Partner.

Partnering with high performance organizations in the sports industry, Wasabi aims to use this partnership to continue to build brand awareness, recognition and visibility across global markets.

Wasabi provides simple, predictable and affordable hot cloud storage for businesses all over the world, enabling organizations to store and instantly access an unlimited amount of data, with no fees for egress or API requests and with the highest levels of security.

With the sports industry increasingly driven by data, from the fan experience to analytics that drive player development and in-game strategy, the partnership with Wasabi will provide Liverpool FC with the opportunity to harness the power of its huge volumes of data and information in a constantly evolving digital world.

Drew Crisp, SVP of Digital, Liverpool FC, said: "We are always looking for ways to innovate and enhance the technology we use to store and share important files and information across the business. Data is becoming increasingly central to how the world of sports operates. As a result, our data is incredibly valuable, so safely and efficiently storing and accessing that information is critical to the way we operate as a business and a football club. So we're excited to welcome Wasabi Technologies as our new cloud storage partner.

"As Wasabi looks to continue its exponential growth and provide a highly competitive cloud storage alternative in this rapidly expanding market, it wanted to partner with a brand that has huge global reach and could provide the platform to drive brand awareness and engagement. With LFC's huge global audience and marketing capabilities, we're delighted to provide the brand platform that Wasabi needs."

Michael Welts, Chief Marketing Officer, Wasabi Technologies, said: "This is an historic moment in the evolution of the Wasabi brand. Not only does Liverpool Football Club have a fanbase and global reach that is second to none, but the club is also driven to be the technology trailblazer in an increasingly data-driven sports world. Wasabi's work with LFC will be a game-changer in the trajectory of our company, and we look forward to creating many memorable and exciting opportunities alongside the biggest sports brand in the world."

Liverpool Football Club

Founded in 1892, Liverpool FC is one of the world's most historic and famous football clubs, having won 19 League Titles, including the Premier League, seven FA Cups, eight League Cups, six European Cups, three UEFA Cups, four European Super Cups and 15 Charity Shields.

As a socially responsible Club, Liverpool FC is proud of its heritage and plays a proactive role in its communities through its official charity, Liverpool FC Foundation, which aims to create life changing opportunities for children and young people in Merseyside and beyond, and the Red Neighbours programme, which creates events and experiences specifically aimed at improving the lives of those living in and around the Anfield area (L4, L5 and L6).

Wasabi Technologies

Wasabi provides simple, predictable and affordable hot cloud storage for businesses all over the world. It enables organizations to store and instantly access an unlimited amount of data at 1/5th the price of the competition with no complex tiers or unpredictable egress fees. Trusted by tens of thousands of customers worldwide, Wasabi has been recognized as one of technology's fastest growing and most visionary companies. Created by Carbonite co-founders and cloud storage pioneers David Friend and Jeff Flowers, Wasabi has secured nearly $275 million in funding to date and is a privately held company based in Boston. Follow and connect with Wasabi on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , and our blog .

