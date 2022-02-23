Panasonic Promotes Elite and Premium Renewable Energy Solution Installers in New Jersey, Maryland and California Newly Promoted Installers Will Extend Program Benefits to Homeowners in Three Key U.S. Regions

­­­NEWARK, N.J., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic announced today it will expand the number of homeowners in the U.S. who will gain access to the benefits of Panasonic's renewable energy solutions portfolio through the promotion of two new Elite and two new Premium level solar installers.

Panasonic Logo (PRNewswire)

Homeowners who purchase from a member of the Panasonic Solar Residential Installer Program can take advantage of the Panasonic AllGuard and TripleGuard warranties, which cover Panasonic solar panel systems for performance, product, parts, and labor for 25 years.

Elite Installers

Green Power Energy , Annandale, N.J.

Capital Remodel & Design Inc (DBA) Five Star Solar, Elk Grove, Calif.

Premium Installers

Celestial Solar Innovations, LLC , Frederick , M.D.

FirstPV (DBA) Solar Union, San Francisco, Calif.

The newly promoted Premium installers, Celestial Solar Innovations and FirstPV (DBA) Solar Union, in Frederick and San Francisco respectively, will now enjoy the benefits of Panasonic's Premium Installer tier, including exclusive access to qualified sales leads, a library of cooperative marketing assets, training programs and a robust Installer Portal. As Elite Installers, Capital Remodel & Design Inc (DBA) Five Star Solar in Elk Grove and Green Power Energy in Annandale will gain all the benefits of Premium Installer level as well as first access to new products and rebates, preferred access to product availability and premier pricing.

"The solar industry continues to heat up across the country, and as a result will only become more competitive," said David Lopez, National Sales Manager, Panasonic Life Solutions Company of America. "We are proud to equip members of the Panasonic Solar Residential Installer Program with benefits and tools they need in increasingly crowded markets."

Since its introduction in 2016, the Panasonic Solar Residential Installer Program has been providing exclusive benefits and business opportunities to Authorized, Premium and Elite tiers of installers who meet certain qualifications and maintain Panasonic's high standard of excellence.

"We are excited about the installers who meet Panasonic's high standard of excellence, and to promote them in a greater number of U.S. markets," said Mukesh Sethi, Director of Solar and Energy Storage at Panasonic Life Solutions Company of America.

For more information for installers, visit: na.panasonic.com/us/solar/installer.

About Panasonic Corporation of North America

Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is committed to creating a better life and a better world by enabling its business-to-business customers through innovations in Sustainable Energy, Immersive Entertainment, Integrated Supply Chains and Mobility Solutions. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2021, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at https://na.panasonic.com/us

Editorial Contacts:

JC Zaldivar

Panasonic Life Solutions Company of America

516-732-8565

Jc.zaldivar@us.panasonic.com

Lauren Camdzic

Porter Novelli for Panasonic

Lauren.Camdzic@porternovelli.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Panasonic Corporation of North America